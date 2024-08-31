Green Wave rolls over Benton for 47-14 win Published 7:28 am Saturday, August 31, 2024

By Myra Bean

North Delta Green Wave racked up 548 total yards, 522 rushing, on the night in a 47-14 road win over Benton Academy.

With the weather that moved through Mississippi Friday night, the field was a less than optimal playing surface.

The Green Wave pushed their record to 2-1 on the season with Julius Anderson’s legs accounting for 224 rushing yards.

Gabe Carlisle scored the first touchdown on a 20-yard run with 1:15 to go in the first quarter. Quarterback Mike Pinkston took in the two point conversion for the 8-6 lead.

Anderson scored a 22-yard touchdown with 10:08 to go in the second quarter. The PAT was missed for the 14-6 scored.

Mason Fly scored on a two-yard run with 2:40 left in the first half. The scored remained 20-6 after the missed PAT.

Benton Academy scored with 50 seconds left in the first half to cut the score 20-14.

North Delta answered with a four-yard Anderson run with 24 seconds left in the half. The two point conversion was good for the 28-14 lead at the half.

Gabe Carlisle scored a 26-yard touchdown run on the first possesion of the third quarter but the score remained 34-14 after the two-point conversion failed.

After North Delta recovered a fumble with 7:01 to go in the third quarter, Carlisle broke all sorts of tackle and ran 75-yard for a touchdown with 5:38 to go.

The last touchdown was a 22-yard touchdown run by Anderson at the end of the third quarter. The PAT by Caleb Walls was the last points of the game 47-14.

North Delta will host Marshall Academy next Friday, September 6, at 7 p.m.