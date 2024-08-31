Cardinals vs. Yankees: Betting Preview for August 31 Published 12:24 am Saturday, August 31, 2024

Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees (79-56) will square off with Alec Burleson and the St. Louis Cardinals (67-68) at Yankee Stadium on Saturday, August 31. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. ET.

At +145, the Cardinals are the moneyline underdogs in this matchup versus the Yankees, who are listed at -175. This matchup’s total has been set at 9.5. You can get -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

Cardinals vs. Yankees Game Info

Date: Saturday, August 31, 2024

Saturday, August 31, 2024 Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

1:05 p.m. ET Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Yankees -175

Yankees -175 Moneyline Underdog: Cardinals +145

Cardinals +145 Over/Under: 9.5 runs (Over: -115, Under: -105)

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Kyle Gibson (7-6) will take the mound for the Cardinals, his 26th start of the season.

The right-hander’s last appearance was on Monday, when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up seven earned runs while allowing five hits.

In 25 starts this season, he’s earned a quality start in 10 of them.

Gibson has 20 starts of five or more innings this season in 25 chances. He averages 5.6 innings per outing.

He has made 25 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Cardinals Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals have hit 138 homers this season, which ranks 23rd in the big leagues.

St. Louis is 21st in MLB with a slugging percentage of .389 this season.

The Cardinals’ .247 batting average ranks 13th in the league this season.

St. Louis has scored the 25th-most runs in the majors this season with 552 (4.1 per game).

The Cardinals have an OBP of .311 this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Cardinals rank 11th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.1 whiffs per contest.

St. Louis pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.15 ERA this year, which ranks 18th in MLB.

St. Louis has an eight K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in baseball.

The Cardinals have a combined WHIP of 1.267 as a pitching staff, which ranks 17th in MLB.

