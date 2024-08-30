WNBA Betting Picks: Friday, August 30

Published 12:38 am Friday, August 30, 2024

By Data Skrive

WNBA Betting Picks: Friday, August 30

Planning to make some wagers on today’s WNBA action? You’re in luck. We have computer projections for every game — spread and total picks included — plus info about each contest.

Sign up for WNBA League Pass on Amazon Prime Video to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

WNBA Picks Today – August 30

Indiana Fever at Chicago Sky

Odds & Predictions

  • Spread Pick: Fever (+5.5)
  • Total Pick: Under (165.5)
  • Prediction: Sky 83, Fever 82

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Bet on this game at BetMGM!

How to Watch

  • Location: Chicago, Illinois
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ION
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Get tickets for WNBA games at Vivid Seats, StubHub and Ticketmaster

Minnesota Lynx at Dallas Wings

Odds & Predictions

  • Spread Pick: Lynx (-7)
  • Total Pick: Under (170)
  • Prediction: Lynx 89, Wings 78

Bet on this game at BetMGM!

How to Watch

  • Location: Arlington, Texas
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ION
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New York Liberty at Seattle Storm

Odds & Predictions

  • Spread Pick: Storm (+2)
  • Total Pick: Under (163.5)
  • Prediction: Liberty 82, Storm 81

Bet on this game at BetMGM!

How to Watch

  • Location: Seattle, Washington
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ION
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch the WNBA on Fubo, Paramount+ and Prime Video

Atlanta Dream at Las Vegas Aces

Odds & Predictions

  • Spread Pick: Dream (+10.5)
  • Total Pick: Under (165.5)
  • Prediction: Aces 87, Dream 77

Bet on this game at BetMGM!

How to Watch

  • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ION
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Rep your team with officially licensed WNBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Betting Preview

Cardinals vs. Padres: Betting Preview for August 29

Cardinals vs. Padres: Betting Preview for August 29

Cardinals vs. Padres: Betting Preview for August 28

Cardinals vs. Padres: Betting Preview for August 28

WNBA Betting Picks: Wednesday, August 28

WNBA Betting Picks: Wednesday, August 28

Cardinals vs. Padres: Betting Preview for August 27

Cardinals vs. Padres: Betting Preview for August 27

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Special Sections

  • Friends2Follow