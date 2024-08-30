Where to Watch Ole Miss vs. Furman on TV or Streaming Live – August 31
Published 7:47 pm Friday, August 30, 2024
On Saturday at 7:00 p.m. ET, the Furman Paladins will visit the Ole Miss Rebels.
Read below where we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on SEC Network+.
Ole Miss vs. Furman Live Stream and TV Viewing Options
- Game day: Saturday, August 31, 2024
- Game time: 7:00 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Location: Oxford, Mississippi
- Stadium: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
Ole Miss Key Players (2023 Stats)
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Jaxson Dart
|QB
|3,364 YDS (64.9%) / 23 TD / 5 INT
391 RUSH YDS / 8 RUSH TD / 30.1 RUSH YPG
|Quinshon Judkins
|RB
|1,158 YDS / 15 TD / 89.1 YPG / 4.3 YPC
22 REC / 149 REC YDS / 2 REC TD / 11.5 REC YPG
|Tre Harris
|WR
|54 REC / 985 YDS / 8 TD / 75.8 YPG
|Dayton Wade
|WR
|55 REC / 830 YDS / 4 TD / 63.8 YPG
|Trey Washington
|DB
|83 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 3 INT / 3 PD
|Jared Ivey
|DL
|46 TKL / 10.0 TFL / 5.5 SACK
|Ashanti Cistrunk
|LB
|67 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 2.5 SACK / 1 INT
|John Saunders Jr.
|DB
|64 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 3 INT / 3 PD
Ole Miss Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|8/31/2024
|vs. Furman
|–
|9/7/2024
|vs. Middle Tennessee
|–
|9/14/2024
|at Wake Forest
|–
|9/21/2024
|vs. Georgia Southern
|–
|9/28/2024
|vs. Kentucky
|–
|10/5/2024
|at South Carolina
|–
|10/12/2024
|at LSU
|–
|10/26/2024
|vs. Oklahoma
|–
|11/2/2024
|at Arkansas
|–
|11/9/2024
|vs. Georgia
|–
|11/23/2024
|at Florida
|–
|11/29/2024
|vs. Mississippi State
|–
Furman Key Players (2023 Stats)
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Tyler Huff
|QB
|1,869 YDS (61.1%) / 10 TD / 6 INT
591 RUSH YDS / 6 RUSH TD / 45.5 RUSH YPG
|Dominic Roberto
|RB
|757 YDS / 11 TD / 58.2 YPG / 4.2 YPC
|Wayne Anderson Jr.
|WR
|24 REC / 186 YDS / 1 TD / 14.3 YPG
|Mason Pline
|TE
|31 REC / 291 YDS / 4 TD / 22.4 YPG
|Evan DiMaggio
|27 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 5.0 SACK
|Cally Chizik
|LB
|18 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 5 INT / 0 PD
|Braden Gilby
|23 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 3.0 SACK
|Hugh Ryan
|DB
|26 TKL / 0.0 TFL / 1 INT / 0 PD
Furman Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|8/31/2024
|at Ole Miss
|–
|9/7/2024
|vs. Charleston Southern
|–
|9/14/2024
|vs. Stetson
|–
|9/21/2024
|at William & Mary
|–
|9/28/2024
|vs. Samford
|–
|10/5/2024
|at The Citadel
|–
|10/12/2024
|vs. Chattanooga
|–
|10/19/2024
|vs. Western Carolina
|–
|11/2/2024
|at VMI
|–
|11/9/2024
|vs. Wofford
|–
|11/16/2024
|at East Tennessee State
|–
|11/23/2024
|at Mercer
|–