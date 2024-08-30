Where to Watch Ole Miss vs. Furman on TV or Streaming Live – August 31 Published 7:47 pm Friday, August 30, 2024

On Saturday at 7:00 p.m. ET, the Furman Paladins will visit the Ole Miss Rebels.

Read below where we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on SEC Network+.

Watch college football live without cable. Stream ACC, SEC, ESPN and more with Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and start watching college football games now.

Ole Miss vs. Furman Live Stream and TV Viewing Options

Game day: Saturday, August 31, 2024

Saturday, August 31, 2024 Game time: 7:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Location: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Stadium: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Stop missing games and start streaming college football right now on Fubo.

Ole Miss Key Players (2023 Stats)

Name Position Stats Jaxson Dart QB 3,364 YDS (64.9%) / 23 TD / 5 INT

391 RUSH YDS / 8 RUSH TD / 30.1 RUSH YPG Quinshon Judkins RB 1,158 YDS / 15 TD / 89.1 YPG / 4.3 YPC

22 REC / 149 REC YDS / 2 REC TD / 11.5 REC YPG Tre Harris WR 54 REC / 985 YDS / 8 TD / 75.8 YPG Dayton Wade WR 55 REC / 830 YDS / 4 TD / 63.8 YPG Trey Washington DB 83 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 3 INT / 3 PD Jared Ivey DL 46 TKL / 10.0 TFL / 5.5 SACK Ashanti Cistrunk LB 67 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 2.5 SACK / 1 INT John Saunders Jr. DB 64 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 3 INT / 3 PD

Stop missing games and start streaming college football right now on ESPN+.

Ole Miss Schedule

Date Opponent Score 8/31/2024 vs. Furman – 9/7/2024 vs. Middle Tennessee – 9/14/2024 at Wake Forest – 9/21/2024 vs. Georgia Southern – 9/28/2024 vs. Kentucky – 10/5/2024 at South Carolina – 10/12/2024 at LSU – 10/26/2024 vs. Oklahoma – 11/2/2024 at Arkansas – 11/9/2024 vs. Georgia – 11/23/2024 at Florida – 11/29/2024 vs. Mississippi State –

Get tickets for any college football game this season at Ticketmaster.

Furman Key Players (2023 Stats)

Name Position Stats Tyler Huff QB 1,869 YDS (61.1%) / 10 TD / 6 INT

591 RUSH YDS / 6 RUSH TD / 45.5 RUSH YPG Dominic Roberto RB 757 YDS / 11 TD / 58.2 YPG / 4.2 YPC Wayne Anderson Jr. WR 24 REC / 186 YDS / 1 TD / 14.3 YPG Mason Pline TE 31 REC / 291 YDS / 4 TD / 22.4 YPG Evan DiMaggio 27 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 5.0 SACK Cally Chizik LB 18 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 5 INT / 0 PD Braden Gilby 23 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 3.0 SACK Hugh Ryan DB 26 TKL / 0.0 TFL / 1 INT / 0 PD

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Furman Schedule