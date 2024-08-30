Where to Watch Ole Miss vs. Furman on TV or Streaming Live – August 31

Published 7:47 pm Friday, August 30, 2024

By Data Skrive

Where to Watch Ole Miss vs. Furman on TV or Streaming Live - August 31

On Saturday at 7:00 p.m. ET, the Furman Paladins will visit the Ole Miss Rebels.

Read below where we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on SEC Network+.

Ole Miss vs. Furman Live Stream and TV Viewing Options

  • Game day: Saturday, August 31, 2024
  • Game time: 7:00 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Location: Oxford, Mississippi
  • Stadium: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Ole Miss Key Players (2023 Stats)

Name Position Stats
Jaxson Dart QB 3,364 YDS (64.9%) / 23 TD / 5 INT
391 RUSH YDS / 8 RUSH TD / 30.1 RUSH YPG
Quinshon Judkins RB 1,158 YDS / 15 TD / 89.1 YPG / 4.3 YPC
22 REC / 149 REC YDS / 2 REC TD / 11.5 REC YPG
Tre Harris WR 54 REC / 985 YDS / 8 TD / 75.8 YPG
Dayton Wade WR 55 REC / 830 YDS / 4 TD / 63.8 YPG
Trey Washington DB 83 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 3 INT / 3 PD
Jared Ivey DL 46 TKL / 10.0 TFL / 5.5 SACK
Ashanti Cistrunk LB 67 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 2.5 SACK / 1 INT
John Saunders Jr. DB 64 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 3 INT / 3 PD

Ole Miss Schedule

Date Opponent Score
8/31/2024 vs. Furman
9/7/2024 vs. Middle Tennessee
9/14/2024 at Wake Forest
9/21/2024 vs. Georgia Southern
9/28/2024 vs. Kentucky
10/5/2024 at South Carolina
10/12/2024 at LSU
10/26/2024 vs. Oklahoma
11/2/2024 at Arkansas
11/9/2024 vs. Georgia
11/23/2024 at Florida
11/29/2024 vs. Mississippi State

Furman Key Players (2023 Stats)

Name Position Stats
Tyler Huff QB 1,869 YDS (61.1%) / 10 TD / 6 INT
591 RUSH YDS / 6 RUSH TD / 45.5 RUSH YPG
Dominic Roberto RB 757 YDS / 11 TD / 58.2 YPG / 4.2 YPC
Wayne Anderson Jr. WR 24 REC / 186 YDS / 1 TD / 14.3 YPG
Mason Pline TE 31 REC / 291 YDS / 4 TD / 22.4 YPG
Evan DiMaggio 27 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 5.0 SACK
Cally Chizik LB 18 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 5 INT / 0 PD
Braden Gilby 23 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 3.0 SACK
Hugh Ryan DB 26 TKL / 0.0 TFL / 1 INT / 0 PD

Furman Schedule

Date Opponent Score
8/31/2024 at Ole Miss
9/7/2024 vs. Charleston Southern
9/14/2024 vs. Stetson
9/21/2024 at William & Mary
9/28/2024 vs. Samford
10/5/2024 at The Citadel
10/12/2024 vs. Chattanooga
10/19/2024 vs. Western Carolina
11/2/2024 at VMI
11/9/2024 vs. Wofford
11/16/2024 at East Tennessee State
11/23/2024 at Mercer

