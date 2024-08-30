Where to Watch Memphis vs. North Alabama on TV or Streaming Live – August 31 Published 7:47 pm Friday, August 30, 2024

At 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, the Memphis Tigers are at home against the North Alabama Lions (0-1).

Here we will dig into the specifics about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Memphis vs. North Alabama Live Stream and TV Viewing Options

Game day: Saturday, August 31, 2024

Saturday, August 31, 2024 Game time: 7:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Memphis, Florida

Memphis, Florida Stadium: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium Streaming: Watch this game on ESPN+

Memphis Key Players (2023 Stats)

Name Position Stats Seth Henigan QB 3,883 YDS (66.8%) / 32 TD / 9 INT

274 RUSH YDS / 5 RUSH TD / 21.1 RUSH YPG Blake Watson RB 1,152 YDS / 14 TD / 88.6 YPG / 6.0 YPC

53 REC / 480 REC YDS / 3 REC TD / 36.9 REC YPG Roc Taylor WR 69 REC / 1,083 YDS / 4 TD / 83.3 YPG DeMeer Blankumsee WR 53 REC / 901 YDS / 7 TD / 69.3 YPG Chandler Martin LB 90 TKL / 15.0 TFL / 3.0 SACK / 2 INT Geoff Cantin-Arku LB 79 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 1 INT Simeon Blair DB 59 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD Cameron Smith DB 52 TKL / 0.0 TFL / 3 INT / 3 PD

Memphis Schedule

Date Opponent Score 8/31/2024 vs. North Alabama – 9/7/2024 vs. Troy – 9/14/2024 at Florida State – 9/21/2024 at Navy – 9/28/2024 vs. Middle Tennessee – 10/11/2024 at South Florida – 10/19/2024 vs. North Texas – 10/26/2024 vs. Charlotte – 11/2/2024 at UTSA – 11/8/2024 vs. Rice – 11/16/2024 vs. UAB – 11/28/2024 at Tulane –

North Alabama Key Players

Name Position Stats Jayvian Allen RB 100 YDS / 1 TD / 100.0 YPG / 7.7 YPC Ari Patu QB 104 YDS (50.0%) / 0 TD / 2 INT

52 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 52.0 RUSH YPG Kobe Warden WR 5 REC / 50 YDS / 0 TD / 50.0 YPG Jalen Fletcher RB 42 YDS / 0 TD / 42.0 YPG / 14.0 YPC

1 REC / 11 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 11.0 REC YPG Gregory Reddick DB 0 TKL / TFL / 1.0 SACK Tyrik Daniels DL 0 TKL / TFL Garrick Ponder LB 0 TKL / TFL / 0.5 SACK Jackson Bratton LB 0 TKL / TFL / 0.5 SACK

North Alabama Schedule