Where to Watch Memphis vs. North Alabama on TV or Streaming Live – August 31

Published 7:47 pm Friday, August 30, 2024

By Data Skrive

At 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, the Memphis Tigers are at home against the North Alabama Lions (0-1).

Here we will dig into the specifics about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Memphis vs. North Alabama Live Stream and TV Viewing Options

  • Game day: Saturday, August 31, 2024
  • Game time: 7:00 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ESPN+
  • Location: Memphis, Florida
  • Stadium: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium
  • Streaming: Watch this game on ESPN+

Memphis Key Players (2023 Stats)

Name Position Stats
Seth Henigan QB 3,883 YDS (66.8%) / 32 TD / 9 INT
274 RUSH YDS / 5 RUSH TD / 21.1 RUSH YPG
Blake Watson RB 1,152 YDS / 14 TD / 88.6 YPG / 6.0 YPC
53 REC / 480 REC YDS / 3 REC TD / 36.9 REC YPG
Roc Taylor WR 69 REC / 1,083 YDS / 4 TD / 83.3 YPG
DeMeer Blankumsee WR 53 REC / 901 YDS / 7 TD / 69.3 YPG
Chandler Martin LB 90 TKL / 15.0 TFL / 3.0 SACK / 2 INT
Geoff Cantin-Arku LB 79 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 1 INT
Simeon Blair DB 59 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD
Cameron Smith DB 52 TKL / 0.0 TFL / 3 INT / 3 PD

Memphis Schedule

Date Opponent Score
8/31/2024 vs. North Alabama
9/7/2024 vs. Troy
9/14/2024 at Florida State
9/21/2024 at Navy
9/28/2024 vs. Middle Tennessee
10/11/2024 at South Florida
10/19/2024 vs. North Texas
10/26/2024 vs. Charlotte
11/2/2024 at UTSA
11/8/2024 vs. Rice
11/16/2024 vs. UAB
11/28/2024 at Tulane

North Alabama Key Players

Name Position Stats
Jayvian Allen RB 100 YDS / 1 TD / 100.0 YPG / 7.7 YPC
Ari Patu QB 104 YDS (50.0%) / 0 TD / 2 INT
52 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 52.0 RUSH YPG
Kobe Warden WR 5 REC / 50 YDS / 0 TD / 50.0 YPG
Jalen Fletcher RB 42 YDS / 0 TD / 42.0 YPG / 14.0 YPC
1 REC / 11 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 11.0 REC YPG
Gregory Reddick DB 0 TKL / TFL / 1.0 SACK
Tyrik Daniels DL 0 TKL / TFL
Garrick Ponder LB 0 TKL / TFL / 0.5 SACK
Jackson Bratton LB 0 TKL / TFL / 0.5 SACK

North Alabama Schedule

Date Opponent Score
8/24/2024 vs. Southeast Missouri State L 37-15
8/31/2024 at Memphis
9/7/2024 vs. Illinois State
9/14/2024 at Tennessee-Martin
9/21/2024 vs. Tarleton State
9/28/2024 at West Georgia
10/5/2024 vs. Utah Tech
10/12/2024 vs. Abilene Christian
10/26/2024 at Central Arkansas
11/2/2024 vs. Austin Peay
11/9/2024 at Southern Utah
11/23/2024 at Eastern Kentucky

