Where to Watch Memphis vs. North Alabama on TV or Streaming Live – August 31
Published 7:47 pm Friday, August 30, 2024
At 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, the Memphis Tigers are at home against the North Alabama Lions (0-1).
Here we will dig into the specifics about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN+.
Memphis vs. North Alabama Live Stream and TV Viewing Options
- Game day: Saturday, August 31, 2024
- Game time: 7:00 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Location: Memphis, Florida
- Stadium: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium
- Streaming: Watch this game on ESPN+
Memphis Key Players (2023 Stats)
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Seth Henigan
|QB
|3,883 YDS (66.8%) / 32 TD / 9 INT
274 RUSH YDS / 5 RUSH TD / 21.1 RUSH YPG
|Blake Watson
|RB
|1,152 YDS / 14 TD / 88.6 YPG / 6.0 YPC
53 REC / 480 REC YDS / 3 REC TD / 36.9 REC YPG
|Roc Taylor
|WR
|69 REC / 1,083 YDS / 4 TD / 83.3 YPG
|DeMeer Blankumsee
|WR
|53 REC / 901 YDS / 7 TD / 69.3 YPG
|Chandler Martin
|LB
|90 TKL / 15.0 TFL / 3.0 SACK / 2 INT
|Geoff Cantin-Arku
|LB
|79 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 1 INT
|Simeon Blair
|DB
|59 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD
|Cameron Smith
|DB
|52 TKL / 0.0 TFL / 3 INT / 3 PD
Memphis Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|8/31/2024
|vs. North Alabama
|–
|9/7/2024
|vs. Troy
|–
|9/14/2024
|at Florida State
|–
|9/21/2024
|at Navy
|–
|9/28/2024
|vs. Middle Tennessee
|–
|10/11/2024
|at South Florida
|–
|10/19/2024
|vs. North Texas
|–
|10/26/2024
|vs. Charlotte
|–
|11/2/2024
|at UTSA
|–
|11/8/2024
|vs. Rice
|–
|11/16/2024
|vs. UAB
|–
|11/28/2024
|at Tulane
|–
North Alabama Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Jayvian Allen
|RB
|100 YDS / 1 TD / 100.0 YPG / 7.7 YPC
|Ari Patu
|QB
|104 YDS (50.0%) / 0 TD / 2 INT
52 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 52.0 RUSH YPG
|Kobe Warden
|WR
|5 REC / 50 YDS / 0 TD / 50.0 YPG
|Jalen Fletcher
|RB
|42 YDS / 0 TD / 42.0 YPG / 14.0 YPC
1 REC / 11 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 11.0 REC YPG
|Gregory Reddick
|DB
|0 TKL / TFL / 1.0 SACK
|Tyrik Daniels
|DL
|0 TKL / TFL
|Garrick Ponder
|LB
|0 TKL / TFL / 0.5 SACK
|Jackson Bratton
|LB
|0 TKL / TFL / 0.5 SACK
North Alabama Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|8/24/2024
|vs. Southeast Missouri State
|L 37-15
|8/31/2024
|at Memphis
|–
|9/7/2024
|vs. Illinois State
|–
|9/14/2024
|at Tennessee-Martin
|–
|9/21/2024
|vs. Tarleton State
|–
|9/28/2024
|at West Georgia
|–
|10/5/2024
|vs. Utah Tech
|–
|10/12/2024
|vs. Abilene Christian
|–
|10/26/2024
|at Central Arkansas
|–
|11/2/2024
|vs. Austin Peay
|–
|11/9/2024
|at Southern Utah
|–
|11/23/2024
|at Eastern Kentucky
|–