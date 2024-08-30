ND on the road against Benton – Riding big 43-13 win over Indianola Published 10:57 am Friday, August 30, 2024

North Delta gave Indianola Academy a lesson in old fashioned, hard-nosed football on Friday, Aug. 23, in the Green Wave’s 2024 home opener.

North Delta (1-1) visits Benton Academy this Friday for 7 p.m. kickoff.

Last week, led by the offensive line consisting of Herron Williams, John Crenshaw, Blake Herring, Zach Sanders, Riley Cook and Jeb Mooney, North Delta rushed for 434 yards in cruising to a 43-13 victory over the Colonels.

The Green Wave defense in turn forced four turnovers including two interceptions by Hayes Herron and one by Jamison Gentry.

Senior quarterback Mike Pinkston ran for 129 yards on nine carries and two touchdowns while Caden Land added two scores along with nine tackles and a forced fumble on defense.

Julius Anderson, Gentry and Baylor Pierce also found the endzone while Gabe Carlisle led all rushers with 135 yards on 15 carries.

Gage Bryant contributed with 77 yards on nine carries with one reception for 19 yards and four tackles on defense.

North Delta was solid on special teams as Gentry had 57 yards in punt returns while Landon Hoshell recorded 70 yards in kickoff returns. Caleb Walls was a perfect five-of-five in extra points attempts.

Indianola took advantage of a blocked punt to get on the board 7-0 in the first quarter before North Delta tied the game 7-7 on the following series with Anderson’s 32-yard run.

The Green Wave extended their lead to 21-13 on scoring runs of 8 and 17 yards by Pinkston before Gentry found in the enzone with 58 seconds remaining in the second quarter to give North Delta a 29-13 lead at halftime.

Kasen Bates collected 11 tackles to pace North Delta on defense while Land followed with nine stops. Mason Fly chipped in with six tackles and a fumble recovery. Williams and Gabe Ward finished with four tackles each while Karson Ware and Hunter Carpenter supplied three tackles.

