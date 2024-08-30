How to Watch the WNBA Today | August 31

Published 9:48 pm Friday, August 30, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Connecticut Sun and Washington Mystics meet in the lone matchup on the WNBA schedule today.

The WNBA is streaming on Fubo, Paramount+ and Prime Video this season – use our links so you don’t miss any of the action! Sign up for WNBA League Pass to get access to live out-of-market games and tons of WNBA content.

How to Watch Today’s WNBA Game

Connecticut Sun at Washington Mystics

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and MNMT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Venue: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena
  • Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Rep your team with officially licensed WNBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

