How to Watch the WNBA Today | August 30

Published 1:48 am Friday, August 30, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch the WNBA Today | August 30

In one of four compelling matchups on the WNBA slate today, the New York Liberty and Seattle Storm will meet at Climate Pledge Arena.

The WNBA is streaming on Fubo, Paramount+ and Prime Video this season – use our links so you don’t miss any of the action! Sign up for WNBA League Pass to get access to live out-of-market games and tons of WNBA content.

How to Watch Today’s WNBA Games

Indiana Fever at Chicago Sky

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: ION
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Wintrust Arena
  • Location: Chicago, Illinois

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Get tickets for WNBA games at Vivid Seats, StubHub and Ticketmaster

Minnesota Lynx at Dallas Wings

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: ION
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Venue: College Park Center
  • Location: Arlington, Texas

New York Liberty at Seattle Storm

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: ION
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Climate Pledge Arena
  • Location: Seattle, Washington

Watch the WNBA on Fubo, Paramount+ and Prime Video

Atlanta Dream at Las Vegas Aces

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: ION
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Michelob ULTRA Arena
  • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Rep your team with officially licensed WNBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

More How to Watch

How to Watch MLB Baseball on Friday, August 30: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times

How to Watch MLB Baseball on Friday, August 30: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times

How to Watch MLB Baseball on Thursday, August 29: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times

How to Watch MLB Baseball on Thursday, August 29: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times

Dyersburg vs. Fairview High School girl's volleyball live stream, TV – Friday, August 30

Dyersburg vs. Fairview High School girl’s volleyball live stream, TV – Friday, August 30

Dyersburg vs. Blackman High School girl's volleyball live stream, TV – Friday, August 30

Dyersburg vs. Blackman High School girl’s volleyball live stream, TV – Friday, August 30

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Special Sections

  • Friends2Follow