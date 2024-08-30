How to Watch the WNBA Today | August 30
Published 1:48 am Friday, August 30, 2024
In one of four compelling matchups on the WNBA slate today, the New York Liberty and Seattle Storm will meet at Climate Pledge Arena.
The WNBA is streaming on Fubo, Paramount+ and Prime Video this season – use our links so you don’t miss any of the action! Sign up for WNBA League Pass to get access to live out-of-market games and tons of WNBA content.
How to Watch Today’s WNBA Games
Indiana Fever at Chicago Sky
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ION
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Wintrust Arena
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
Get tickets for WNBA games at Vivid Seats, StubHub and Ticketmaster
Minnesota Lynx at Dallas Wings
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ION
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: College Park Center
- Location: Arlington, Texas
New York Liberty at Seattle Storm
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ION
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena
- Location: Seattle, Washington
Watch the WNBA on Fubo, Paramount+ and Prime Video
Atlanta Dream at Las Vegas Aces
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ION
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Michelob ULTRA Arena
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
Rep your team with officially licensed WNBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.