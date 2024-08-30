How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Yankees Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 30
Published 6:05 am Friday, August 30, 2024
The New York Yankees and Gleyber Torres will hit the field against the St. Louis Cardinals and Brendan Donovan on Friday at 7:05 p.m. ET, at Yankee Stadium.
Cardinals vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- Date: Friday, August 30, 2024
- Time: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: MLB Network
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals have hit 137 homers this season, which ranks 23rd in the big leagues.
- St. Louis is 21st in MLB with a slugging percentage of .389 this season.
- The Cardinals’ .247 batting average ranks 13th in the league this season.
- St. Louis has scored the 24th-most runs in the majors this season with 549 (4.1 per game).
- The Cardinals have an OBP of .312 this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Cardinals rank 11th with an average of 8.1 strikeouts per game.
- St. Louis has pitched to a 4.14 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.
- St. Louis has an eight K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in baseball.
- The Cardinals have a combined WHIP of 1.269 as a pitching staff, which ranks 17th in MLB.
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Cardinals will hand the ball to Erick Fedde (8-7) for his 27th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed two hits in six innings pitched against the Minnesota Twins on Sunday.
- In 26 starts this season, he’s earned a quality start in 11 of them.
- Fedde has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has made 26 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/25/2024
|Twins
|W 3-2
|Away
|Erick Fedde
|Zebby Matthews
|8/26/2024
|Padres
|L 7-4
|Home
|Kyle Gibson
|Randy Vasquez
|8/27/2024
|Padres
|L 7-5
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Dylan Cease
|8/28/2024
|Padres
|W 4-3
|Home
|Andre Pallante
|Joe Musgrove
|8/29/2024
|Padres
|W 4-1
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Michael King
|8/30/2024
|Yankees
|–
|Away
|Erick Fedde
|Marcus Stroman
|8/31/2024
|Yankees
|–
|Away
|Kyle Gibson
|Will Warren
|9/1/2024
|Yankees
|–
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|9/2/2024
|Brewers
|–
|Away
|Andre Pallante
|Freddy Peralta
|9/3/2024
|Brewers
|–
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Aaron Civale
|9/4/2024
|Brewers
|–
|Away
|Erick Fedde
|Colin Rea
