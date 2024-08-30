How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Yankees Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 30 Published 6:05 am Friday, August 30, 2024

The New York Yankees and Gleyber Torres will hit the field against the St. Louis Cardinals and Brendan Donovan on Friday at 7:05 p.m. ET, at Yankee Stadium.

Cardinals vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Friday, August 30, 2024

Friday, August 30, 2024 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals have hit 137 homers this season, which ranks 23rd in the big leagues.

St. Louis is 21st in MLB with a slugging percentage of .389 this season.

The Cardinals’ .247 batting average ranks 13th in the league this season.

St. Louis has scored the 24th-most runs in the majors this season with 549 (4.1 per game).

The Cardinals have an OBP of .312 this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Cardinals rank 11th with an average of 8.1 strikeouts per game.

St. Louis has pitched to a 4.14 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.

St. Louis has an eight K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in baseball.

The Cardinals have a combined WHIP of 1.269 as a pitching staff, which ranks 17th in MLB.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals will hand the ball to Erick Fedde (8-7) for his 27th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed two hits in six innings pitched against the Minnesota Twins on Sunday.

In 26 starts this season, he’s earned a quality start in 11 of them.

Fedde has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 26 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 8/25/2024 Twins W 3-2 Away Erick Fedde Zebby Matthews 8/26/2024 Padres L 7-4 Home Kyle Gibson Randy Vasquez 8/27/2024 Padres L 7-5 Home Miles Mikolas Dylan Cease 8/28/2024 Padres W 4-3 Home Andre Pallante Joe Musgrove 8/29/2024 Padres W 4-1 Home Sonny Gray Michael King 8/30/2024 Yankees – Away Erick Fedde Marcus Stroman 8/31/2024 Yankees – Away Kyle Gibson Will Warren 9/1/2024 Yankees – Away Miles Mikolas Nestor Cortes Jr. 9/2/2024 Brewers – Away Andre Pallante Freddy Peralta 9/3/2024 Brewers – Away Sonny Gray Aaron Civale 9/4/2024 Brewers – Away Erick Fedde Colin Rea

