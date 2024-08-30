How to Watch MLB Baseball on Friday, August 30: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times Published 1:32 am Friday, August 30, 2024

Today’s MLB slate has plenty of exciting matchups in store. Among those contests is the Los Angeles Dodgers playing the Arizona Diamondbacks.

There is coverage available for all the action in the MLB today, and we have provided the info on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.

How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – August 30

Milwaukee Brewers (77-56) at Cincinnati Reds (64-70)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSOH

TV Channel: BSOH

When: 12:40 PM ET

12:40 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio Reds Starter: Nick Martínez (6-6, 3.62 ERA)

Nick Martínez (6-6, 3.62 ERA) Brewers Starter: Colin Rea (12-4, 3.61 ERA)

Boston Red Sox (69-65) at Detroit Tigers (68-67)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NESN

TV Channel: NESN

When: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal (15-4, 2.58 ERA)

Tarik Skubal (15-4, 2.58 ERA) Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck (8-9, 3.23 ERA)

Milwaukee Brewers (77-56) at Cincinnati Reds (64-70)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSOH

TV Channel: BSOH

When: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio Reds Starter: Rhett Lowder (0-0, 0 ERA)

Rhett Lowder (0-0, 0 ERA) Brewers Starter: TBA

Atlanta Braves (73-61) at Philadelphia Phillies (79-55)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSSE

TV Channel: BSSE

When: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez (11-5, 2.82 ERA)

Ranger Suárez (11-5, 2.82 ERA) Braves Starter: Reynaldo López (7-4, 2.02 ERA)

Chicago Cubs (68-66) at Washington Nationals (61-73)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MASN

TV Channel: MASN

When: 6:45 PM ET

6:45 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park in Washington, District of Columbia Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin (9-10, 3.8 ERA)

Jake Irvin (9-10, 3.8 ERA) Cubs Starter: Shota Imanaga (10-3, 3.08 ERA)

San Diego Padres (76-60) at Tampa Bay Rays (66-67)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: Apple TV+

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Apple TV+

When: 6:50 PM ET

6:50 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida Rays Starter: Taj Bradley (6-8, 3.77 ERA)

Taj Bradley (6-8, 3.77 ERA) Padres Starter: Martín Pérez (3-5, 4.6 ERA)

St. Louis Cardinals (67-67) at New York Yankees (78-56)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MLB Network

TV Channel: MLB Network

When: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York Yankees Starter: Marcus Stroman (9-6, 3.88 ERA)

Marcus Stroman (9-6, 3.88 ERA) Cardinals Starter: Erick Fedde (8-7, 3.31 ERA)

Pittsburgh Pirates (62-71) at Cleveland Guardians (76-58)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

When: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio Guardians Starter: Ben Lively (11-8, 3.62 ERA)

Ben Lively (11-8, 3.62 ERA) Pirates Starter: Bailey Falter (6-7, 4.25 ERA)

Oakland Athletics (58-76) at Texas Rangers (63-71)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSSW

TV Channel: BSSW

When: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas Rangers Starter: Jon Gray (5-5, 4.32 ERA)

Jon Gray (5-5, 4.32 ERA) Athletics Starter: JP Sears (10-9, 4.35 ERA)

Kansas City Royals (75-60) at Houston Astros (72-62)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSKC

TV Channel: BSKC

When: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas Astros Starter: Framber Valdez (13-6, 3.27 ERA)

Framber Valdez (13-6, 3.27 ERA) Royals Starter: Seth Lugo (14-8, 3.19 ERA)

Toronto Blue Jays (66-70) at Minnesota Twins (72-61)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSN

TV Channel: BSN

When: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez (12-8, 4.26 ERA)

Pablo Lopez (12-8, 4.26 ERA) Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman (12-9, 4.1 ERA)

New York Mets (70-64) at Chicago White Sox (31-104)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: WPIX

TV Channel: WPIX

When: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois White Sox Starter: Jonathan Cannon (2-8, 4.57 ERA)

Jonathan Cannon (2-8, 4.57 ERA) Mets Starter: Tylor Megill (0-0, 0 ERA)

Baltimore Orioles (77-58) at Colorado Rockies (50-85)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MASN2

TV Channel: MASN2

When: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber (4-9, 4.7 ERA)

Austin Gomber (4-9, 4.7 ERA) Orioles Starter: Albert Suarez (6-4, 3.18 ERA)

Seattle Mariners (68-66) at Los Angeles Angels (55-79)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: Apple TV+

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Apple TV+

When: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California Angels Starter: Samuel Aldegheri (0-0, 0 ERA)

Samuel Aldegheri (0-0, 0 ERA) Mariners Starter: George Kirby (9-10, 3.48 ERA)

Los Angeles Dodgers (80-54) at Arizona Diamondbacks (76-58)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

When: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen (10-6, 3.65 ERA)

Zac Gallen (10-6, 3.65 ERA) Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw (2-2, 3.72 ERA)

Miami Marlins (49-85) at San Francisco Giants (67-68)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MLB Network

TV Channel: MLB Network

When: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California Giants Starter: Blake Snell (2-3, 3.76 ERA)

Blake Snell (2-3, 3.76 ERA) Marlins Starter: Adam Oller (1-1, 5.23 ERA)

