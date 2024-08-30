Cardinals vs. Yankees: Betting Preview for August 30 Published 4:32 am Friday, August 30, 2024

The New York Yankees (78-56) will rely on Aaron Judge when they host Alec Burleson and the St. Louis Cardinals (67-67) at Yankee Stadium on Friday, August 30. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 p.m. ET.

The Yankees (-175), according to oddsmakers, are moneyline favorites in this contest versus the Cardinals (+145) Oddsmakers have set the over/under for this matchup at 9 runs.

Cardinals vs. Yankees Game Info

Date: Friday, August 30, 2024

Friday, August 30, 2024 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Yankees -175

Yankees -175 Moneyline Underdog: Cardinals +145

Cardinals +145 Over/Under: 9 runs (Over: -105, Under: -115)

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals will send Erick Fedde (8-7) to the mound for his 27th start this season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed two hits in six innings pitched against the Minnesota Twins on Sunday.

In 26 starts this season, he’s earned 11 quality starts.

Fedde will look to pitch five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 26 chances this season.

Cardinals Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank 23rd in Major League Baseball with 137 home runs.

St. Louis is 21st in MLB with a slugging percentage of .389 this season.

The Cardinals’ .247 batting average ranks 13th in the league this season.

St. Louis has scored 549 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Cardinals have an OBP of .312 this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Cardinals rank 11th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.1 whiffs per contest.

St. Louis has the 18th-ranked ERA (4.14) in the majors this season.

St. Louis has an eight K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in baseball.

The Cardinals rank 17th in MLB with a combined 1.269 WHIP this season.

