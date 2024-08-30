AAC Football Scores and Results – Week 1 2024

Published 5:32 am Friday, August 30, 2024

By Data Skrive

AAC Football Scores and Results – Week 1 2024

College football Week 1 action includes 14 games with AAC teams. Check out the article below to see up-to-date results and key players.

AAC Scores | Week 1

Tulane 52 – Southeastern Louisiana 0

Tulane covered the 27.5-point spread in the victory. The matchup went under the 54.5-point total.

Tulane Top Performers

  • Passing: Darian Mensah (10-for-12, 205 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Makhi Hughes (14 ATT, 59 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Mario Williams (5 TAR, 4 REC, 124 YDS)

Southeastern Louisiana Top Performers

  • Passing: Eli Sawyer (14-for-19, 99 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Antonio Martin (13 ATT, 68 YDS)
  • Receiving: Darius Lewis (6 TAR, 5 REC, 44 YDS)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Southeastern Louisiana Tulane
201 Total Yards 472
99 Passing Yards 231
102 Rushing Yards 241
2 Turnovers 0

Tulsa 62 – Northwestern State 28

Northwestern State covered the 37.5-point spread in the loss. The matchup covered the 55.5-point total.

Tulsa Top Performers

  • Passing: Kirk Francis (23-for-30, 299 YDS, 4 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Lloyd Avant (11 ATT, 64 YDS)
  • Receiving: Zion Steptoe (6 TAR, 5 REC, 88 YDS)

Northwestern State Top Performers

  • Passing: Quaterius Hawkins (4-for-5, 57 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Kennieth Lacy (7 ATT, 72 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Amaaz Eugene (2 TAR, 2 REC, 34 YDS)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Northwestern State Tulsa
226 Total Yards 622
112 Passing Yards 299
114 Rushing Yards 323
0 Turnovers 1

UAB 41 – Alcorn State 3

Upcoming Week 1 AAC Schedule

Lehigh Mountain Hawks at Army Black Knights

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Game Date: Friday, August 30
  • Game Location: West Point, New York
  • Venue: Michie Stadium
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Florida Atlantic Owls at Michigan State Spartans

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Game Date: Friday, August 30
  • Game Location: East Lansing, Michigan
  • Venue: Spartan Stadium
  • TV Channel: Big Ten Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Temple Owls at No. 16 Oklahoma Sooners

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Game Date: Friday, August 30
  • Game Location: Norman, Oklahoma
  • Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Bucknell Bison at Navy Midshipmen

  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, August 31
  • Game Location: Annapolis, Maryland
  • Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Kennesaw State Owls at UTSA Roadrunners

  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, August 31
  • Game Location: San Antonio, Texas
  • Venue: Alamodome
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

North Texas Mean Green at South Alabama Jaguars

  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, August 31
  • Game Location: Mobile, Alabama
  • Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Norfolk State Spartans at East Carolina Pirates

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, August 31
  • Game Location: Greenville, North Carolina
  • Venue: Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

North Alabama Lions at Memphis Tigers

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, August 31
  • Game Location: Memphis, Florida
  • Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sam Houston Bearkats at Rice Owls

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, August 31
  • Game Location: Houston, Texas
  • Venue: Rice Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at South Florida Bulls

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, August 31
  • Game Location: Tampa, Florida
  • Venue: Raymond James Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

James Madison Dukes at Charlotte 49ers

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, August 31
  • Game Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
  • Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

