AAC Football Scores and Results – Week 1 2024

College football Week 1 action includes 14 games with AAC teams. Check out the article below to see up-to-date results and key players.

Jump to Matchup:

Southeastern Louisiana vs. Tulane | Northwestern State vs. Tulsa | Alcorn State vs. UAB

AAC Scores | Week 1

Tulane 52 – Southeastern Louisiana 0

Tulane covered the 27.5-point spread in the victory. The matchup went under the 54.5-point total.

Tulane Top Performers

Passing: Darian Mensah (10-for-12, 205 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)

Darian Mensah (10-for-12, 205 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Makhi Hughes (14 ATT, 59 YDS, 1 TD)

Makhi Hughes (14 ATT, 59 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Mario Williams (5 TAR, 4 REC, 124 YDS)

Southeastern Louisiana Top Performers

Passing: Eli Sawyer (14-for-19, 99 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)

Eli Sawyer (14-for-19, 99 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Antonio Martin (13 ATT, 68 YDS)

Antonio Martin (13 ATT, 68 YDS) Receiving: Darius Lewis (6 TAR, 5 REC, 44 YDS)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Southeastern Louisiana Tulane 201 Total Yards 472 99 Passing Yards 231 102 Rushing Yards 241 2 Turnovers 0

Tulsa 62 – Northwestern State 28

Northwestern State covered the 37.5-point spread in the loss. The matchup covered the 55.5-point total.

Tulsa Top Performers

Passing: Kirk Francis (23-for-30, 299 YDS, 4 TDs, 0 INTs)

Kirk Francis (23-for-30, 299 YDS, 4 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Lloyd Avant (11 ATT, 64 YDS)

Lloyd Avant (11 ATT, 64 YDS) Receiving: Zion Steptoe (6 TAR, 5 REC, 88 YDS)

Northwestern State Top Performers

Passing: Quaterius Hawkins (4-for-5, 57 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

Quaterius Hawkins (4-for-5, 57 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: Kennieth Lacy (7 ATT, 72 YDS, 1 TD)

Kennieth Lacy (7 ATT, 72 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Amaaz Eugene (2 TAR, 2 REC, 34 YDS)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Northwestern State Tulsa 226 Total Yards 622 112 Passing Yards 299 114 Rushing Yards 323 0 Turnovers 1

UAB 41 – Alcorn State 3

Upcoming Week 1 AAC Schedule

Lehigh Mountain Hawks at Army Black Knights

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Game Date: Friday, August 30

Friday, August 30 Game Location: West Point, New York

West Point, New York Venue: Michie Stadium

Michie Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Florida Atlantic Owls at Michigan State Spartans

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Date: Friday, August 30

Friday, August 30 Game Location: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Venue: Spartan Stadium

Spartan Stadium TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Temple Owls at No. 16 Oklahoma Sooners

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Date: Friday, August 30

Friday, August 30 Game Location: Norman, Oklahoma

Norman, Oklahoma Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

Bucknell Bison at Navy Midshipmen

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, August 31

Saturday, August 31 Game Location: Annapolis, Maryland

Annapolis, Maryland Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Kennesaw State Owls at UTSA Roadrunners

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, August 31

Saturday, August 31 Game Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Alamodome

Alamodome TV Channel: ESPN+

North Texas Mean Green at South Alabama Jaguars

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, August 31

Saturday, August 31 Game Location: Mobile, Alabama

Mobile, Alabama Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium

Hancock Whitney Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Norfolk State Spartans at East Carolina Pirates

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, August 31

Saturday, August 31 Game Location: Greenville, North Carolina

Greenville, North Carolina Venue: Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium

Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

North Alabama Lions at Memphis Tigers

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, August 31

Saturday, August 31 Game Location: Memphis, Florida

Memphis, Florida Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Sam Houston Bearkats at Rice Owls

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, August 31

Saturday, August 31 Game Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Rice Stadium

Rice Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at South Florida Bulls

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, August 31

Saturday, August 31 Game Location: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Raymond James Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

James Madison Dukes at Charlotte 49ers

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, August 31

Saturday, August 31 Game Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium

Jerry Richardson Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

