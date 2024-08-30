AAC Football Scores and Results – Week 1 2024
Published 5:32 am Friday, August 30, 2024
College football Week 1 action includes 14 games with AAC teams. Check out the article below to see up-to-date results and key players.
Watch college football all season long on ESPN+, Fubo and Paramount+.
Jump to Matchup:
Southeastern Louisiana vs. Tulane | Northwestern State vs. Tulsa | Alcorn State vs. UAB
AAC Scores | Week 1
Tulane 52 – Southeastern Louisiana 0
Tulane covered the 27.5-point spread in the victory. The matchup went under the 54.5-point total.
Tulane Top Performers
- Passing: Darian Mensah (10-for-12, 205 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Makhi Hughes (14 ATT, 59 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Mario Williams (5 TAR, 4 REC, 124 YDS)
Southeastern Louisiana Top Performers
- Passing: Eli Sawyer (14-for-19, 99 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Antonio Martin (13 ATT, 68 YDS)
- Receiving: Darius Lewis (6 TAR, 5 REC, 44 YDS)
Matchup Stat Breakdown
|Southeastern Louisiana
|Tulane
|201
|Total Yards
|472
|99
|Passing Yards
|231
|102
|Rushing Yards
|241
|2
|Turnovers
|0
Tulsa 62 – Northwestern State 28
Northwestern State covered the 37.5-point spread in the loss. The matchup covered the 55.5-point total.
Tulsa Top Performers
- Passing: Kirk Francis (23-for-30, 299 YDS, 4 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Lloyd Avant (11 ATT, 64 YDS)
- Receiving: Zion Steptoe (6 TAR, 5 REC, 88 YDS)
Northwestern State Top Performers
- Passing: Quaterius Hawkins (4-for-5, 57 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Kennieth Lacy (7 ATT, 72 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Amaaz Eugene (2 TAR, 2 REC, 34 YDS)
Matchup Stat Breakdown
|Northwestern State
|Tulsa
|226
|Total Yards
|622
|112
|Passing Yards
|299
|114
|Rushing Yards
|323
|0
|Turnovers
|1
UAB 41 – Alcorn State 3
Upcoming Week 1 AAC Schedule
Lehigh Mountain Hawks at Army Black Knights
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Game Date: Friday, August 30
- Game Location: West Point, New York
- Venue: Michie Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Florida Atlantic Owls at Michigan State Spartans
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Date: Friday, August 30
- Game Location: East Lansing, Michigan
- Venue: Spartan Stadium
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Temple Owls at No. 16 Oklahoma Sooners
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Date: Friday, August 30
- Game Location: Norman, Oklahoma
- Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Bucknell Bison at Navy Midshipmen
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, August 31
- Game Location: Annapolis, Maryland
- Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Kennesaw State Owls at UTSA Roadrunners
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, August 31
- Game Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Venue: Alamodome
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
North Texas Mean Green at South Alabama Jaguars
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, August 31
- Game Location: Mobile, Alabama
- Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Norfolk State Spartans at East Carolina Pirates
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, August 31
- Game Location: Greenville, North Carolina
- Venue: Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
North Alabama Lions at Memphis Tigers
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, August 31
- Game Location: Memphis, Florida
- Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sam Houston Bearkats at Rice Owls
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, August 31
- Game Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Rice Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at South Florida Bulls
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, August 31
- Game Location: Tampa, Florida
- Venue: Raymond James Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
James Madison Dukes at Charlotte 49ers
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, August 31
- Game Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.