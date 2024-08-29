Newport vs. Marked Tree High School football live stream, TV – Friday, August 30 Published 12:03 am Thursday, August 29, 2024

Marked Tree High School will host Newport High School on Friday, August 30 at 7:00 p.m. CT.

Newport vs. Marked Tree Start Time and How to Watch Information

When: 7:00 p.m. CT on Friday, August 30

Marked Tree, AR

Marked Tree, AR Live Stream: Watch this game here

Upcoming Marked Tree High School Schedule

Marked Tree vs. Lee High School

When: 7:00 p.m. CT on September 27

Marked Tree, AR

Marked Tree, AR Live Stream: Watch this game here

Marked Tree vs. McCrory High School

When: 7:00 p.m. CT on October 18

Marked Tree, AR

Marked Tree, AR Live Stream: Watch this game here

Marked Tree vs. Izard County High School

When: 7:00 p.m. CT on October 25

Marked Tree, AR

Marked Tree, AR Live Stream: Watch this game here

Team schedules reflect available data from NFHS and may not include every upcoming game.