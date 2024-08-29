Melrose vs. Memphis University School football live stream, TV – Friday, August 30
Published 12:03 am Thursday, August 29, 2024
Memphis University School will host Melrose High School on Friday, August 30 at 7:00 p.m. CT.
Don’t miss out on a single high school game. Sign up for an NFHS Network annual pass and get full access to live regular season and postseason sporting events and get 45% off compared to a monthly pass.
Melrose vs. Memphis Uni. Start Time and How to Watch Information
- When: 7:00 p.m. CT on Friday, August 30
- Where: Memphis, TN
- Live Stream: Watch this game here
For just $6.67 per month you can keep tabs on your family or alma mater by following high school football this season on the NFHS Network.
Upcoming Memphis University School Schedule
Memphis Uni. vs. Montgomery Bell Academy
- When: 7:00 p.m. CT on September 6
- Where: Memphis, TN
- Live Stream: Watch this game here
Memphis Uni. vs. Ridgeway High School
- When: 7:00 p.m. CT on September 20
- Where: Memphis, TN
- Live Stream: Watch this game here
Memphis Uni. vs. Ensworth High School
- When: 7:00 p.m. CT on September 27
- Where: Memphis, TN
- Live Stream: Watch this game here
Team schedules reflect available data from NFHS and may not include every upcoming game.