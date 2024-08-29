Melrose vs. Memphis University School football live stream, TV – Friday, August 30 Published 12:03 am Thursday, August 29, 2024

Memphis University School will host Melrose High School on Friday, August 30 at 7:00 p.m. CT.

Don’t miss out on a single high school game. Sign up for an NFHS Network annual pass and get full access to live regular season and postseason sporting events and get 45% off compared to a monthly pass.

Melrose vs. Memphis Uni. Start Time and How to Watch Information

When: 7:00 p.m. CT on Friday, August 30

7:00 p.m. CT on Friday, August 30 Where: Memphis, TN

Memphis, TN Live Stream: Watch this game here

For just $6.67 per month you can keep tabs on your family or alma mater by following high school football this season on the NFHS Network.

Upcoming Memphis University School Schedule

Memphis Uni. vs. Montgomery Bell Academy

When: 7:00 p.m. CT on September 6

7:00 p.m. CT on September 6 Where: Memphis, TN

Memphis, TN Live Stream: Watch this game here

Memphis Uni. vs. Ridgeway High School

When: 7:00 p.m. CT on September 20

7:00 p.m. CT on September 20 Where: Memphis, TN

Memphis, TN Live Stream: Watch this game here

Memphis Uni. vs. Ensworth High School

When: 7:00 p.m. CT on September 27

7:00 p.m. CT on September 27 Where: Memphis, TN

Memphis, TN Live Stream: Watch this game here

Team schedules reflect available data from NFHS and may not include every upcoming game.