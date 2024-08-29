How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Padres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 29 Published 12:05 am Thursday, August 29, 2024

Jackson Merrill and Alec Burleson will be among the star attractions when the San Diego Padres face the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday at 2:15 p.m. ET, at Busch Stadium.

Cardinals vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Thursday, August 29, 2024

Time: 2:15 p.m. ET

Location: St. Louis, Missouri

Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: BSMW

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals’ 136 home runs rank 23rd in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 349 extra-base hits, St. Louis ranks 22nd in MLB with a .388 slugging percentage this season.

The Cardinals have a team batting average of .247 this season, which ranks 13th among MLB teams.

St. Louis has scored 545 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Cardinals have the 16th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.311).

The Cardinals rank 11th in strikeouts per game (8.2) among MLB offenses.

St. Louis has the 19th-ranked ERA (4.16) in the majors this season.

St. Louis has an eight K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in baseball.

The Cardinals have a combined WHIP of 1.274 as a pitching staff, which ranks 18th in MLB.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals will send Sonny Gray (11-9) to the mound for his 25th start this season.

The right-hander gave up five earned runs and allowed seven hits in six innings pitched against the Minnesota Twins on Saturday.

He has 10 quality starts in 24 chances this season.

Gray has nine starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 24 chances this season.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 8/24/2024 Twins L 6-0 Away Sonny Gray Pablo Lopez 8/25/2024 Twins W 3-2 Away Erick Fedde Zebby Matthews 8/26/2024 Padres L 7-4 Home Kyle Gibson Randy Vasquez 8/27/2024 Padres L 7-5 Home Miles Mikolas Dylan Cease 8/28/2024 Padres W 4-3 Home Andre Pallante Joe Musgrove 8/29/2024 Padres – Home Sonny Gray Michael King 8/30/2024 Yankees – Away Erick Fedde Marcus Stroman 8/31/2024 Yankees – Away Kyle Gibson Will Warren 9/1/2024 Yankees – Away Miles Mikolas Nestor Cortes Jr. 9/2/2024 Brewers – Away Andre Pallante Freddy Peralta 9/3/2024 Brewers – Away Sonny Gray Aaron Civale

