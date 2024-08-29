How to Watch MLB Baseball on Thursday, August 29: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times Published 1:33 am Thursday, August 29, 2024

Today’s MLB schedule has plenty of quality competition in store. Among those contests is the Baltimore Orioles squaring off against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Wager on today’s MLB action at BetMGM.

How to watch all the action in MLB today is available here.

How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – August 29

Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Los Angeles Angels (54-79) at Detroit Tigers (68-66)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSW

BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan Tigers Starter: Keider Montero (4-5, 5.15 ERA)

Keider Montero (4-5, 5.15 ERA) Angels Starter: Jack Kochanowicz (1-3, 6.07 ERA)

Texas Rangers (62-71) at Chicago White Sox (31-103)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois White Sox Starter: Nick Nastrini (0-0, 0 ERA)

Nick Nastrini (0-0, 0 ERA) Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi (9-7, 3.79 ERA)

San Francisco Giants (67-67) at Milwaukee Brewers (76-56)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin Brewers Starter: Aaron Civale (4-8, 4.84 ERA)

Aaron Civale (4-8, 4.84 ERA) Giants Starter: Hayden Birdsong (3-3, 4.57 ERA)

San Diego Padres (76-59) at St. Louis Cardinals (66-67)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri Cardinals Starter: Sonny Gray (11-9, 4.07 ERA)

Sonny Gray (11-9, 4.07 ERA) Padres Starter: Michael King (11-7, 3.14 ERA)

Miami Marlins (48-85) at Colorado Rockies (50-84)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado Rockies Starter: Bradley Blalock (1-0, 3.06 ERA)

Bradley Blalock (1-0, 3.06 ERA) Marlins Starter: Valente Bellozo (2-2, 3.35 ERA)

Watch MLB on Fubo and Apple TV+

New York Mets (69-64) at Arizona Diamondbacks (76-57)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: ARID

ARID Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson (9-6, 4.29 ERA)

Ryne Nelson (9-6, 4.29 ERA) Mets Starter: David Peterson (8-1, 2.85 ERA)

Oakland Athletics (58-75) at Cincinnati Reds (63-70)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 5:10 PM ET

5:10 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio Reds Starter: Julian Aguiar (1-0, 3.6 ERA)

Julian Aguiar (1-0, 3.6 ERA) Athletics Starter: J.T. Ginn (0-0, 2.45 ERA)

Atlanta Braves (73-60) at Philadelphia Phillies (78-55)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez (9-9, 3.51 ERA)

Cristopher Sanchez (9-9, 3.51 ERA) Braves Starter: Charlie Morton (7-7, 4.24 ERA)

Toronto Blue Jays (65-70) at Boston Red Sox (69-64)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford (8-11, 4.19 ERA)

Kutter Crawford (8-11, 4.19 ERA) Blue Jays Starter: Bowden Francis (7-3, 4.02 ERA)

Kansas City Royals (75-59) at Houston Astros (71-62)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SCHN

SCHN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas Astros Starter: Hunter Brown (11-7, 3.72 ERA)

Hunter Brown (11-7, 3.72 ERA) Royals Starter: Brady Singer (9-9, 3.37 ERA)

Baltimore Orioles (77-57) at Los Angeles Dodgers (79-54)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller (1-3, 7.49 ERA)

Bobby Miller (1-3, 7.49 ERA) Orioles Starter: Cade Povich (1-6, 6.1 ERA)

Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.