How to Watch MLB Baseball on Thursday, August 29: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times
Published 1:33 am Thursday, August 29, 2024
Today’s MLB schedule has plenty of quality competition in store. Among those contests is the Baltimore Orioles squaring off against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
How to watch all the action in MLB today is available here.
How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – August 29
Los Angeles Angels (54-79) at Detroit Tigers (68-66)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- Tigers Starter: Keider Montero (4-5, 5.15 ERA)
- Angels Starter: Jack Kochanowicz (1-3, 6.07 ERA)
Texas Rangers (62-71) at Chicago White Sox (31-103)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- White Sox Starter: Nick Nastrini (0-0, 0 ERA)
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi (9-7, 3.79 ERA)
San Francisco Giants (67-67) at Milwaukee Brewers (76-56)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 2:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Brewers Starter: Aaron Civale (4-8, 4.84 ERA)
- Giants Starter: Hayden Birdsong (3-3, 4.57 ERA)
San Diego Padres (76-59) at St. Louis Cardinals (66-67)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 2:15 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- Cardinals Starter: Sonny Gray (11-9, 4.07 ERA)
- Padres Starter: Michael King (11-7, 3.14 ERA)
Miami Marlins (48-85) at Colorado Rockies (50-84)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 3:10 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- Rockies Starter: Bradley Blalock (1-0, 3.06 ERA)
- Marlins Starter: Valente Bellozo (2-2, 3.35 ERA)
New York Mets (69-64) at Arizona Diamondbacks (76-57)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: ARID
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 3:40 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson (9-6, 4.29 ERA)
- Mets Starter: David Peterson (8-1, 2.85 ERA)
Oakland Athletics (58-75) at Cincinnati Reds (63-70)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 5:10 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- Reds Starter: Julian Aguiar (1-0, 3.6 ERA)
- Athletics Starter: J.T. Ginn (0-0, 2.45 ERA)
Atlanta Braves (73-60) at Philadelphia Phillies (78-55)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez (9-9, 3.51 ERA)
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton (7-7, 4.24 ERA)
Toronto Blue Jays (65-70) at Boston Red Sox (69-64)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford (8-11, 4.19 ERA)
- Blue Jays Starter: Bowden Francis (7-3, 4.02 ERA)
Kansas City Royals (75-59) at Houston Astros (71-62)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SCHN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown (11-7, 3.72 ERA)
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer (9-9, 3.37 ERA)
Baltimore Orioles (77-57) at Los Angeles Dodgers (79-54)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MASN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 10:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller (1-3, 7.49 ERA)
- Orioles Starter: Cade Povich (1-6, 6.1 ERA)
