Holly Springs vs. Mantachie High School football live stream, TV – Friday, August 30
Published 12:03 am Thursday, August 29, 2024
On Friday, August 30, Mantachie High School will host Holly Springs High School, which is set to kick off at 7:00 p.m. CT.
Holly Springs vs. Mantachie Start Time and How to Watch Information
- When: 7:00 p.m. CT on Friday, August 30
- Where: Mantachie, MS
- Live Stream: Watch this game here
Game information reflects the most current available data from NFHS. To see how NFHS collects their information, click here.
Upcoming Mantachie High School Schedule
Mantachie vs. Ashland High School
- When: 7:00 p.m. CT on September 6
- Where: Mantachie, MS
- Live Stream: Watch this game here
Mantachie vs. East Union Attendance Center
- When: 7:00 p.m. CT on October 4
- Where: Blue Springs, MS
- Live Stream: Watch this game here
Upcoming Holly Springs High School Schedule
Holly Springs vs. HW Byers High School
- When: 7:00 p.m. CT on September 6
- Where: Holly Springs, MS
- Live Stream: Watch this game here
Holly Springs vs. South Pontotoc High School
- When: 7:00 p.m. CT on September 20
- Where: Pontotoc, MS
- Live Stream: Watch this game here
Holly Springs vs. Byhalia High School
- When: 7:00 p.m. CT on September 27
- Where: Byhalia, MS
- Live Stream: Watch this game here
Team schedules reflect available data from NFHS and may not include every upcoming game.