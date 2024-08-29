Charleston vs. Ripley High School football live stream, TV – Friday, August 30 Published 12:03 am Thursday, August 29, 2024

We have a compelling high school matchup in Ripley, MS on Friday, August 30 (starting at 7:00 p.m. CT), with Ripley High School hosting Charleston High School.

Charleston vs. Ripley Start Time and How to Watch Information

When: 7:00 p.m. CT on Friday, August 30

7:00 p.m. CT on Friday, August 30 Where: Ripley, MS

Ripley, MS Live Stream: Watch this game here

Upcoming Ripley High School Schedule

Ripley vs. Shannon High School

When: 7:00 p.m. CT on October 4

7:00 p.m. CT on October 4 Where: Shannon, MS

Shannon, MS Live Stream: Watch this game here

Ripley vs. Tishomingo County

When: 7:00 p.m. CT on October 11

7:00 p.m. CT on October 11 Where: Ripley, MS

Ripley, MS Live Stream: Watch this game here

Ripley vs. Amory High School

When: 7:00 p.m. CT on October 25

7:00 p.m. CT on October 25 Where: Ripley, MS

Ripley, MS Live Stream: Watch this game here

Upcoming Charleston High School Schedule

Charleston vs. North Panola High School

When: 7:00 p.m. CT on September 6

7:00 p.m. CT on September 6 Where: Sardis, MS

Sardis, MS Live Stream: Watch this game here

Charleston vs. West Tallahatchie High School

When: 7:00 p.m. CT on September 20

7:00 p.m. CT on September 20 Where: Webb, MS

Webb, MS Live Stream: Watch this game here

Charleston vs. Cleveland Central High School

When: 7:00 p.m. CT on September 27

7:00 p.m. CT on September 27 Where: Charleston, MS

Charleston, MS Live Stream: Watch this game here

Team schedules reflect available data from NFHS and may not include every upcoming game.