Charleston vs. Ripley High School football live stream, TV – Friday, August 30
Published 12:03 am Thursday, August 29, 2024
We have a compelling high school matchup in Ripley, MS on Friday, August 30 (starting at 7:00 p.m. CT), with Ripley High School hosting Charleston High School.
Charleston vs. Ripley Start Time and How to Watch Information
- When: 7:00 p.m. CT on Friday, August 30
- Where: Ripley, MS
- Live Stream: Watch this game here
Upcoming Ripley High School Schedule
Ripley vs. Shannon High School
- When: 7:00 p.m. CT on October 4
- Where: Shannon, MS
- Live Stream: Watch this game here
Ripley vs. Tishomingo County
- When: 7:00 p.m. CT on October 11
- Where: Ripley, MS
- Live Stream: Watch this game here
Ripley vs. Amory High School
- When: 7:00 p.m. CT on October 25
- Where: Ripley, MS
- Live Stream: Watch this game here
Upcoming Charleston High School Schedule
Charleston vs. North Panola High School
- When: 7:00 p.m. CT on September 6
- Where: Sardis, MS
- Live Stream: Watch this game here
Charleston vs. West Tallahatchie High School
- When: 7:00 p.m. CT on September 20
- Where: Webb, MS
- Live Stream: Watch this game here
Charleston vs. Cleveland Central High School
- When: 7:00 p.m. CT on September 27
- Where: Charleston, MS
- Live Stream: Watch this game here
Team schedules reflect available data from NFHS and may not include every upcoming game.