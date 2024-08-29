Cardinals vs. Padres: Betting Preview for August 29 Published 12:24 am Thursday, August 29, 2024

The San Diego Padres (76-59) and the St. Louis Cardinals (66-67) will go head to head on Thursday, August 29 at Busch Stadium, with Michael King getting the nod for the Padres and Sonny Gray taking the hill for the Cardinals. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:15 p.m. ET.

At -115, the Padres are listed as the moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Cardinals (-105). The total for this game has been listed at 8.

Cardinals vs. Padres Game Info

Date: Thursday, August 29, 2024

Thursday, August 29, 2024 Time: 2:15 p.m. ET

2:15 p.m. ET Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Padres -115

Padres -115 Moneyline Underdog: Cardinals -105

Cardinals -105 Over/Under: 8 runs (Over: -105, Under: -115)

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals will send Gray (11-9) to the mound for his 25th start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up five earned runs and allowed seven hits in six innings against the Minnesota Twins.

In 24 starts this season, he’s earned a quality start in 10 of them.

Gray has nine starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 24 chances this season.

Cardinals Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank 23rd in Major League Baseball with 136 home runs.

Fueled by 349 extra-base hits, St. Louis ranks 22nd in MLB with a .388 slugging percentage this season.

The Cardinals have a team batting average of .247 this season, which ranks 13th among MLB teams.

St. Louis has scored 545 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Cardinals have an on-base percentage of .311 this season, which ranks 16th in the league.

The Cardinals rank 11th with an average of 8.2 strikeouts per game.

St. Louis has pitched to a 4.16 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.

St. Louis averages just 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in the majors.

The Cardinals rank 18th in MLB with a combined 1.274 WHIP this season.

