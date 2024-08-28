You had it wrong, John Wayne Published 3:30 pm Wednesday, August 28, 2024

By Donna Traywick

Mt. Olivet News

Dear Readers: Missed y’all these last two weeks. I’ve been busy working on a story for

the Panolian and the website. At 87 you sort of have a one-track mind. A lot has

happened since I last wrote.

A visit with Cathy Johnson Taught me a lesson about hummingbirds. They like red and

yellow on their feeders. She was able to find some yellow fingernail polish and painted

little flowers on their feeder.

They will soon begin their migration and they are fighting and chirping to get all they

can. According to Google; “A good rule of thumb for taking down your feeder is Mid-

October or maybe the end of October just to catch any late comers. They also reported

that some return to the same place and even the same feeder. They can even

recognize people.”

Y’all have learned by now my dislike for modern technology. My latest is these key

making machines. I didn’t know you had to put your key in a certain slot. I had to get a

teenager to come help me. I punched the number of keys that I wanted. When I got

home, not one of the three would fit.

Take them back? Too much trouble. I don’t even think the machine “spit” out a receipt.

LaDonna made a quick trip to Flint Hardware and got perfect keys in a minute. Located

on the beautiful Batesville Square, it is the oldest hardware store in Mississippi. First

opened in 1889 by C.H. Flint. They are in their fifth generation of family running the

counter.

Cole Flint, great, great, grandson of C.H. Flint says the longevity can be attributed to

service, a handshake and calling you by name. According to Ben Flint, the store opened

just 24 years after the Civil war. It’s been Batesville through both World Wars, and the

sinking of the Titanic. “We’re older than the automobile and the airplane”, said Ben.

A store that’s been in business nearly 130 years, they have got to know what they’re

doing.

I saw Peggy Thompson Grogan recently. She was the maid of honor at my wedding.

Not only did she serve in that honor, the “something borrowed” was her beautiful

wedding dress that I wore.

Her son, Tim Grogan was one of the most talented piano students that I have ever

taught. She told me that she had made t-cakes that very day. I bet that Mrs. Thompson

has taught her and Patty to cook the old timey way. Still want to taste some like Miss

Jessies.

Mt. Olivet Methodist Church had the privilege of having Bro. Claude and Mary Sue

Peters to provide special music. They are from Crenshaw Baptist Church, where he is

an organist.

A number of years ago they purchased the 11 room, seven-bathroom old Crenshaw

home. Mr. Crenshaw was quite a prominent fixture in the little town. He owned quite a

bit of the stores, even the bank. When the town became incorporated, they named it

after their prominent gentlemen.

I love to see history being preserved. Mt. Olivet Church had open house at the newly

remodeled parsonage. Brother Ricky Reece will soon be moving in.

Ponder this: Tomorrow is the most important thing in life… it puts itself in our hands and

hopes we’ve learnt something from yesterday. (John Wayne, Actor 1907-1979)

I beg to differ with you, Mr. Wayne! It’s today… we are not promised tomorrow!