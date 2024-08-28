Stolen vehicles recovered

Published 12:00 pm Wednesday, August 28, 2024

By Staff reports

Stolen vehicles recovered
Staff Report
Batesville Police last week returned two stolen vehicles to their owners. Both were taken from
the Hoskins Road/MLK Dr., area.
Police said one vehicle was found in town with juveniles driving it around. In that case the owner
declined to press chargers, saying he only wanted his property returned.
In the other case, DeSoto County authorities found two adults in possession of the vehicle and
charged with the crime. The vehicle was returned to the Batesville owner.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

More Crime

Courtland man charged with storage unit burglary

Panola County Jail Log

Knife attack nets three year sentence – Incident happened  on Square in 2023

Juvenile in custody for Panola Avenue house fire

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Special Sections

  • Friends2Follow