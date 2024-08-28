Stolen vehicles recovered Published 12:00 pm Wednesday, August 28, 2024

Staff Report

Batesville Police last week returned two stolen vehicles to their owners. Both were taken from

the Hoskins Road/MLK Dr., area.

Police said one vehicle was found in town with juveniles driving it around. In that case the owner

declined to press chargers, saying he only wanted his property returned.

In the other case, DeSoto County authorities found two adults in possession of the vehicle and

charged with the crime. The vehicle was returned to the Batesville owner.