Stamp out the ugliness from within Published 4:48 pm Wednesday, August 28, 2024

By Mary Murphy

New Enon Community

Journey into the unknown beauty of life, and give us our daily bread. As we go forward

into life reckoning, we seek your understanding. Dwell not into the mysteries of the

journey of tomorrow. Hold on and do not let go of the spirit within time and space.

He is the rock of my salvation that dwells within. Seek the glory of his beauty. As his

love calms the storm. Rise up my dear ones, Rise up. Stamp out the ugliness from

which you stand.

Testing or one's agility brings meaning to one's soul. We rise to any challenge of life.

Breezes as they begin to fall, Breeze as we smell the crisp fall air breeze when the dust

subside. Breeze when the grass stops growing. The Beauty of life, beaming light the

bright sunshine.