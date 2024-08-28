Property Transfer Published 12:35 pm Wednesday, August 28, 2024

Property Transfer

Compiled by Davis Coen

Property transfers between Aug. 19 – 23, 2024, as recorded with the Panola County Chancery

Clerk:

Second Judicial District

Bobby Hinds to Stephana Thompson, A fractional part of the North Half of the Northeast Quarter

of Section 29, Township 8, Range 6 West.

Stephana Thompson to Sharonda Heffner, et al., A fractional part of the North Half of the

Northeast Quarter of Section 29, Township 8, Range 6 West (TOD).

Gerald and Arlene Little to Riley Burgess and Emma Holmes, A part of the West Half of the

Northeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 29, Township 27 North, Range 2 East.

Mary Barber to Warehouse 3, LLC, Fractional part of Lot 1, Block 22, Batesville.

Georgia Weatherspoon to Shirley Kuykendall, A parcel in Section 13, Township 9 South, Range

9 West.

Teresa Peques, et al. to Jonathen Bownes, Northeast Quarter of Section 19, Township 27

North, Range 2 East.

Panola County Chancery Court to Kellye Rice, 1 acre in the Northeast Quarter of the Northwest

Quarter of Section 2, Township 9 Range 9 and 12.9 acres in the East Half of the East Half of

Northwest Quarter of Section 2, Township 9, Range 8.

Matthew Roney, et al. to Rickey and Anna Burgess, Southwest Quarter of Section 10, Township

10 South, Range 6 West.

Lawrence Hoskins, Jr. to Annie Blackburn, Lots 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17 and 18 of Block D, Liberty

Heights Subdivision.

Jerry and Betty Barrett, et al. to Larry and Ramona Barrett, Southwest Quarter of Section 29,

Township 8 South, Range 5 West.

Dollie Lee Jones to Gilland Jones Sanders, Part of the Northwest corner of the East Half of

Section 8, Township 9 South, Range 7 West, Part of Lot 14, the Morris-MacMahan Subdivision.

Jimmie and Kedric Allen to Kedric Allen, Northwest Quarter of Section 20, Township 8 South,

Range 6 West.

Anna Henderson to Kareem Henserson, et al., Lot 39. Section B, Keating Grove Subdivision

(TOD).

Carolyn Fulghum to Suzanne Kennerly, A part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 9, Township

8 South, Range 5 West, containing 0.4 acres, more or less.

Guy and Shelly Little to Eddie and Gatsy Dulin, A fraction of Lot 26, Mallard Point Subdivision.

Larry Jones to LeMarcus Jones, A parcel in Section 7, Township 9 South, Range 7 West (TOD).

Roshunda and Lavon Towns to A.D. Toliver, A 0.94-acre parcel located in the Northeast

Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 30, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Rickey and Anna Burgess to Dennis Willoughby, Southwest Quarter of Section 10, Township 10

South, Range 6 West.

Shepco, LLC to Terry and Amy Byrd, A part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 23, Township 8

South, Range 6 West.

First Judicial District

William Wallace to Jennifer and Lakeitha Caldwell, Fractional part of the Northeast corner of

Section 26, Township 6 South, Range 8 West.

Kenneth Phillips Living Trust to Darrel Lee Phillips, 9 acres in the Southwest Quarter of the

Northeast Quarter of Section Section 4, Township 7 South, Range 9 West.

William Stoddard, III to William Stoddard, IV, 3-acre part of Lot 3, Oakbrook Estates.

FSB & Co. LLC FBO, The Robert Bailey Self-Directed Roth IRA, Part of the South Half of

Section 9, Township 7 South, Range 7 West.

New Faith Community Baptist Church to New Faith Community Baptist Church Outreach

Ministries, Part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 34, Township 7 South, Range 7 West.

New Faith Community Baptist Church to Mustafa Zayed, Part of the Northwest Quarter of

Section 34, Township 7 South, Range 7 West.

Edith Buck to Torry Buck, et al., Lot 6, Block 13, Crenshaw (TOD).