Panola County Jail Log Published 11:00 am Wednesday, August 28, 2024

Panola County Jail Log

Compiled by Brad Greer

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of

the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at, the facility.

Aug. 19

Jakesha Antranette Flowers, 4072 Curtis Rd., Batesville, charged with parole violation, simple assault, and

disturbance of the peace.

Avery Lorenzo Calicut, 338 Greenhill Circle, Sardis, charged with contempt of court.

Aug. 20

Anthony Edward West, 113 ½ Church St., Batesville, charged with carrying a concealed weapon.

Matthew Santrael Phillips, 286 Rock Hill Rd., Sardis, charged with aggravated domestic assault.

Anthony Scott Peavey, 626 Meadow View Dr., Batesville, charged with two counts of possession of a false

prescription and possession of paraphernalia.

Eddie Hugh Harris, 209 King St., Batesville, charged with shoplifting.

Shivontae Mykia Hill, 308 Warren St., Como, charged with trespassing and resisting arrest.

Lisa Blair Nissen, 15082 Hwy. 35, Batesville, charged with grand larceny.

Benjamin Hall, 501 Sanders St., Sardis, charged with malicious mischief and disorderly conduct / failure to comply.

Aug. 21

Thomas Robert Perrie, Jr., 281 Goliath Rd., Coldwater, charged with contempt of court.

William Perry Jackson, Jr., 407 Pearl St., Sardis, bond surrender (DUI 2nd).

Aug. 22

Brandon D’shun Pettis, 93A First Street, Taylor, charged with failure to appear (DUI 2nd).

Vernell Bibbley Smith, 111B Lester St., Batesville, held for Miss. Dept. of Corrections.

Shakeima Kakeela Smith, 201 Atkins St., Sardis, charged with aggravated assault.

Jonathan Antwon Griffin, 105 Fifth St., Crowder, charged with trespassing.

Dusty Deon Hawkins, 203 Kyle St., Batesville, arrested on a Drug Court sanction.

Christopher Scott Russell, 635 Curtis Locke Station Rd., Batesville, charged with simple domestic violence.

Aug. 23

Shawn Casey Ragon, 915 Upton Rd., Pope, charged with driving while license suspended.

Bryan Edward Ramirez, 59 Buckley Jones Rd., Cleveland, charged with DUI (other).

Sosha Amon Buford, 18 CR 1065, Oxford, charged with simple domestic violence.

Titus Aquandiar Johnson, 520A Brasher Rd., Batesville, charged with contempt of court.

Jesus Alberto Pena, 113 Cottage Trail, Batesville, charged with public drunkenness.

Aug. 24

Brittany Tucker Metts, 8800 Pope-Crowder Rd., Pope, charged with disturbance of the peace.

Randy Powell Cook, 8800 Pope-Crowder Rd., Pope, charged with disturbance of the peace.

James Earl Farmer, Jr., 286 Green Rd., Pope, charged with DUI (2nd) and driving while license suspended.

Brejuan Jabril Byers, 332 E. Lee St., Sardis, charged with contempt of court.

Dakota Lulucious Davis, 9662 CR 2111, Oakland, charged with contempt of court.

Reginald Fitzgerald Edwards, 102 Dora St., Batesville, charged with public drunkenness.

Aug. 25

Kelise Aniah Culp, 134 Martinez St., Batesville, charged with public drunkenness.

Melody Lynn Sanderson, 8322 Hwy. 35S, Batesville, held on a fugitive warrant.

Jaqualin Jhermaine Dean, 318 Center St., Sardis, charged with simple domestic violence.