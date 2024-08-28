One dead, one injured at 7/9 Split Published 1:00 pm Wednesday, August 28, 2024

Staff Report

A Sardis man was killed Tuesday, Aug. 20, when the truck he was a passenger in rolled over.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, at about 3:22 p.m. troopers responded to a

crash on Highway 7 near the Highway 7/9 roundabout.

A 2006 Volvo truck carrying logs was traveling north on Highway 9 West when it left the road

and rolled over, for unknown reasons.

The driver, Jerdarvis D. Gipson, 31, of Oxford was not injured.

A passenger, Jeremy M. McNeal, 28, of Sardis, was killed. He was pronounced dead at the

scene by the coroner’s office.

McNeal went to high school at North Panola High. He was from Como and lived in Sardis.

Another passenger, Shuntez J. Smith, 31, of Hernando was severely injured from the crash

and transported to a local hospital.

The crash is being investigated by the MHP.