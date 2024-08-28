One citizen, one vote, one day is sufficient
Published 1:39 pm Wednesday, August 28, 2024
By Harold Brummett
Denmark Star Route
Recently there have been hearings in Jackson and a couple of places around the state
concerning early voting. The Republocrats in our Legislature with a wink and a nod from
leadership have been getting behind this movement as their real constituents have a
need to influence the voting process.
As I understand it, the Circuit Clerks have been wary of the proposal to have a voting
season instead of a day set aside to vote. The reasons are numerous – cost, trained
workers, complexity and last, but not least, opening voting up to more shenanigans than
we have now.
The only fair solution is one citizen, one vote, one day.
The way the law stands now, all you need to vote early is to be over 65 years of age.
Other than age all that is required is a reason to vote early is an excuse (out of town,
medical, work, etc.). There is simply no reason to extend the voting day to a season
except a greater opportunity to manipulate voting.
It is a constant battle for the election commissioners to keep the rolls current even for
those who want to. The Secretary of State has been working to try to help the counties
with this, but it is a Herculean task at best and even harder with those counties who
really do not want to keep current. Expanding the time to vote will not help with this
problem.
Early voting would not correct the problem of university students registering to vote in
local elections without first taking themselves off the rolls of their home state. Jeff Busby
our Circuit Clerk has indicated that while it is illegal to register to vote in two states there
is in fact no way to check. Only a few states have even started the groundwork for such
a cross check.
Some of our representatives are busy trying to find a voting problem to fit a solution they
have already reached. Early voting is a solution that is not needed or even passes the
common sense test. One citizen, one vote, one day.