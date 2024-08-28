Knife attack nets three year sentence – Incident happened on Square in 2023 Published 9:01 am Wednesday, August 28, 2024

The man arrested for stabbing local contractor Chris Brocato at the Up in Smoke Food & Music Festival in 2023 will serve three years in prison.

David Wayne Allen, 58, pleaded guilty on Aug. 26 to felony mayhem at the Batesville Courthouse. He was represented by attorney Whit Cooper and was sentenced to three years in the custody of the MIss. Dept. of Corrections by Circuit Court Judge Smith Murphey, to be followed by four years of supervised parole.

Allen was also ordered to pay $1,100 in fines and $531 in restitution to Brocato. The court retained jurisdiction for one year to allow the state to provide additional restitution if necessary. The sentencing further stated that Allen shall never have contact with the victim again, at the risk of having parole revoked.

The attack occurred on Friday, May 12, 2023. Allen was originally charged with aggravated assault, but the charge was reduced to felony mayhem in the plea negotiations.

Allen’s wife, Jacquelene Paige Allen, 48, was also arrested after the incident and charged with accessory after the fact. She is still awaiting trial. Several months before the May 2023 attack, Brocato had filed for a restraining order against Allen following an attack at a community concert event sponsored by the Batesville Main Street program.

Brocato received several stab and slash wounds. First responders, who were already on-site for the festival, administered life-saving procedures before Brocato was airlifted to The Med in Memphis.

He was in critical condition for several days before recovering.