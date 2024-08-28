How to Watch Tippah County, MS High School Football Games Streaming Live – August 30 Published 12:59 am Wednesday, August 28, 2024

The 2024 high school football season is underway, and if you want to stream games in Tippah County, Mississippi this week, we’ve got you covered.

Don’t miss out on a single high school game. Sign up for an NFHS Network annual pass and get full access to live regular season and postseason sporting events and get 45% off compared to a monthly pass.

Tippah County, Mississippi High School Football Schedule

Keep scrolling for how to watch information for every Tippah County high school football game this week.

Friday, August 30

Time (CT) Location Streaming Charleston High School at Ripley High School 7:00 PM Ripley, MS Watch this game here

Keep up with all the high school football action this season by signing up for the NFHS Network!