How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Padres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 28 Published 6:05 am Wednesday, August 28, 2024

Andre Pallante will take the mound for the St. Louis Cardinals against the San Diego Padres and Manny Machado on Wednesday at 7:45 p.m. ET.

Cardinals vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Wednesday, August 28, 2024

Wednesday, August 28, 2024 Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals have hit 136 homers this season, which ranks 23rd in the big leagues.

St. Louis is 22nd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .388 this season.

The Cardinals rank 13th in MLB with a .246 team batting average.

St. Louis ranks 24th in the majors with 541 total runs scored this season.

The Cardinals have an on-base percentage of .311 this season, which ranks 15th in the league.

The Cardinals rank 11th with an average of 8.2 strikeouts per game.

St. Louis has pitched to a 4.17 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.

St. Louis has an eight K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in baseball.

The Cardinals have a combined WHIP of 1.273 as a pitching staff, which ranks 18th in MLB.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals will hand the ball to Pallante (6-6) for his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander’s last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw seven innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up one earned run while allowing five hits.

He’s looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Pallante will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has eight appearances with no earned runs allowed in 23 chances this season.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 8/23/2024 Twins W 6-1 Away Andre Pallante David Festa 8/24/2024 Twins L 6-0 Away Sonny Gray Pablo Lopez 8/25/2024 Twins W 3-2 Away Erick Fedde Zebby Matthews 8/26/2024 Padres L 7-4 Home Kyle Gibson Randy Vasquez 8/27/2024 Padres L 7-5 Home Miles Mikolas Dylan Cease 8/28/2024 Padres – Home Andre Pallante Joe Musgrove 8/29/2024 Padres – Home Sonny Gray Michael King 8/30/2024 Yankees – Away Erick Fedde Marcus Stroman 8/31/2024 Yankees – Away Kyle Gibson Marcus Stroman 9/1/2024 Yankees – Away Miles Mikolas Nestor Cortes Jr. 9/2/2024 Brewers – Away Andre Pallante Freddy Peralta

