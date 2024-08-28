How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Padres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 28
Published 6:05 am Wednesday, August 28, 2024
Andre Pallante will take the mound for the St. Louis Cardinals against the San Diego Padres and Manny Machado on Wednesday at 7:45 p.m. ET.
Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Cardinals vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, August 28, 2024
- Time: 7:45 p.m. ET
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch MLB action all season long on Fubo!.
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals have hit 136 homers this season, which ranks 23rd in the big leagues.
- St. Louis is 22nd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .388 this season.
- The Cardinals rank 13th in MLB with a .246 team batting average.
- St. Louis ranks 24th in the majors with 541 total runs scored this season.
- The Cardinals have an on-base percentage of .311 this season, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Cardinals rank 11th with an average of 8.2 strikeouts per game.
- St. Louis has pitched to a 4.17 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.
- St. Louis has an eight K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in baseball.
- The Cardinals have a combined WHIP of 1.273 as a pitching staff, which ranks 18th in MLB.
Place your bets on any MLB matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Cardinals will hand the ball to Pallante (6-6) for his 15th start of the season.
- The right-hander’s last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw seven innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up one earned run while allowing five hits.
- He’s looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.
- Pallante will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.
- He has eight appearances with no earned runs allowed in 23 chances this season.
Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/23/2024
|Twins
|W 6-1
|Away
|Andre Pallante
|David Festa
|8/24/2024
|Twins
|L 6-0
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Pablo Lopez
|8/25/2024
|Twins
|W 3-2
|Away
|Erick Fedde
|Zebby Matthews
|8/26/2024
|Padres
|L 7-4
|Home
|Kyle Gibson
|Randy Vasquez
|8/27/2024
|Padres
|L 7-5
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Dylan Cease
|8/28/2024
|Padres
|–
|Home
|Andre Pallante
|Joe Musgrove
|8/29/2024
|Padres
|–
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Michael King
|8/30/2024
|Yankees
|–
|Away
|Erick Fedde
|Marcus Stroman
|8/31/2024
|Yankees
|–
|Away
|Kyle Gibson
|Marcus Stroman
|9/1/2024
|Yankees
|–
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|9/2/2024
|Brewers
|–
|Away
|Andre Pallante
|Freddy Peralta
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.