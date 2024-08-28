How to Watch SEC Football this Week: TV Schedule and Live Streams
Published 9:32 pm Wednesday, August 28, 2024
It’s Week 1, the start of the college football season for most teams — we have 16 games involving schools from the SEC, so keep reading to find out how to watch.
SEC Games to Watch This Week
Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Arkansas Razorbacks
- Game Date/Time: Thursday, August 29 at 7:30 PM ET
- Venue and Location: War Memorial Stadium (AR) in Little Rock, Arkansas
- TV Channel: ESPNU
- Live stream: Fubo
Murray State Racers at No. 11 Missouri Tigers
- Game Date/Time: Thursday, August 29 at 8:00 PM ET
- Venue and Location: Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field in Columbia, Missouri
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live stream: Fubo
Temple Owls at No. 16 Oklahoma Sooners
- Game Date/Time: Friday, August 30 at 7:00 PM ET
- Venue and Location: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Fubo
No. 14 Clemson Tigers at No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs
- Game Date/Time: Saturday, August 31 at 12:00 PM ET
- Venue and Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live stream: Fubo
Virginia Tech Hokies at Vanderbilt Commodores
- Game Date/Time: Saturday, August 31 at 12:00 PM ET
- Venue and Location: FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Fubo
Chattanooga Mocs at No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers
- Game Date/Time: Saturday, August 31 at 12:45 PM ET
- Venue and Location: Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live stream: Fubo
No. 19 Miami (FL) Hurricanes at Florida Gators
- Game Date/Time: Saturday, August 31 at 3:30 PM ET
- Venue and Location: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live stream: Fubo
Colorado State Rams at No. 4 Texas Longhorns
- Game Date/Time: Saturday, August 31 at 3:30 PM ET
- Venue and Location: DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Fubo
Old Dominion Monarchs at South Carolina Gamecocks
- Game Date/Time: Saturday, August 31 at 4:15 PM ET
- Venue and Location: Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live stream: Fubo
Eastern Kentucky Colonels at Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Game Date/Time: Saturday, August 31 at 6:00 PM ET
- Venue and Location: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field in Starkville, Mississippi
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide
- Game Date/Time: Saturday, August 31 at 7:00 PM ET
- Venue and Location: Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Fubo
Furman Paladins at No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels
- Game Date/Time: Saturday, August 31 at 7:00 PM ET
- Venue and Location: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
No. 7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at No. 20 Texas A&M Aggies
- Game Date/Time: Saturday, August 31 at 7:30 PM ET
- Venue and Location: Kyle Field in College Station, Texas
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live stream: Fubo
Alabama A&M Bulldogs at Auburn Tigers
- Game Date/Time: Saturday, August 31 at 7:30 PM ET
- Venue and Location: Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Kentucky Wildcats
- Game Date/Time: Saturday, August 31 at 7:45 PM ET
- Venue and Location: Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live stream: Fubo
No. 13 LSU Tigers at No. 23 USC Trojans
- Game Date/Time: Sunday, September 1 at 7:30 PM ET
- Venue and Location: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live stream: Fubo
