Published 9:32 pm Wednesday, August 28, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch SEC Football this Week: TV Schedule and Live Streams

It’s Week 1, the start of the college football season for most teams — we have 16 games involving schools from the SEC, so keep reading to find out how to watch.

SEC Games to Watch This Week

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Arkansas Razorbacks

  • Game Date/Time: Thursday, August 29 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Venue and Location: War Memorial Stadium (AR) in Little Rock, Arkansas
  • TV Channel: ESPNU
  • Live stream: Fubo

Murray State Racers at No. 11 Missouri Tigers

  • Game Date/Time: Thursday, August 29 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Venue and Location: Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field in Columbia, Missouri
  • TV Channel: SEC Network
  • Live stream: Fubo

Temple Owls at No. 16 Oklahoma Sooners

  • Game Date/Time: Friday, August 30 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue and Location: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live stream: Fubo

No. 14 Clemson Tigers at No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs

  • Game Date/Time: Saturday, August 31 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Venue and Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Live stream: Fubo

Virginia Tech Hokies at Vanderbilt Commodores

  • Game Date/Time: Saturday, August 31 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Venue and Location: FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live stream: Fubo

Chattanooga Mocs at No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers

  • Game Date/Time: Saturday, August 31 at 12:45 PM ET
  • Venue and Location: Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee
  • TV Channel: SEC Network
  • Live stream: Fubo

No. 19 Miami (FL) Hurricanes at Florida Gators

  • Game Date/Time: Saturday, August 31 at 3:30 PM ET
  • Venue and Location: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Live stream: Fubo

Colorado State Rams at No. 4 Texas Longhorns

  • Game Date/Time: Saturday, August 31 at 3:30 PM ET
  • Venue and Location: DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live stream: Fubo

Old Dominion Monarchs at South Carolina Gamecocks

  • Game Date/Time: Saturday, August 31 at 4:15 PM ET
  • Venue and Location: Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina
  • TV Channel: SEC Network
  • Live stream: Fubo

Eastern Kentucky Colonels at Mississippi State Bulldogs

  • Game Date/Time: Saturday, August 31 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Venue and Location: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field in Starkville, Mississippi
  • TV Channel: SEC Network+

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide

  • Game Date/Time: Saturday, August 31 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue and Location: Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live stream: Fubo

Furman Paladins at No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels

  • Game Date/Time: Saturday, August 31 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue and Location: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi
  • TV Channel: SEC Network+

No. 7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at No. 20 Texas A&M Aggies

  • Game Date/Time: Saturday, August 31 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Venue and Location: Kyle Field in College Station, Texas
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Live stream: Fubo

Alabama A&M Bulldogs at Auburn Tigers

  • Game Date/Time: Saturday, August 31 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Venue and Location: Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama
  • TV Channel: SEC Network+

Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Kentucky Wildcats

  • Game Date/Time: Saturday, August 31 at 7:45 PM ET
  • Venue and Location: Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky
  • TV Channel: SEC Network
  • Live stream: Fubo

No. 13 LSU Tigers at No. 23 USC Trojans

  • Game Date/Time: Sunday, September 1 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Venue and Location: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Live stream: Fubo

