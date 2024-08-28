How to Watch MLB Baseball on Wednesday, August 28: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times Published 1:28 am Wednesday, August 28, 2024

Today’s MLB schedule includes top teams in play. Among those games is the Baltimore Orioles squaring off against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Information on how to watch today’s MLB action is included for you.

How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – August 28

Chicago Cubs (67-66) at Pittsburgh Pirates (62-70)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Pirates Starter: Paul Skenes (8-2, 2.16 ERA)

Paul Skenes (8-2, 2.16 ERA) Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks (3-10, 6.33 ERA)

Kansas City Royals (75-58) at Cleveland Guardians (75-58)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee (10-6, 3.46 ERA)

Tanner Bibee (10-6, 3.46 ERA) Royals Starter: Michael Wacha (11-6, 3.32 ERA)

Houston Astros (70-62) at Philadelphia Phillies (78-54)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker (3-5, 6.26 ERA)

Taijuan Walker (3-5, 6.26 ERA) Astros Starter: Spencer Arrighetti (6-11, 4.94 ERA)

Tampa Bay Rays (66-66) at Seattle Mariners (67-66)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo (10-12, 3.66 ERA)

Luis Castillo (10-12, 3.66 ERA) Rays Starter: TBA

Texas Rangers (60-71) at Chicago White Sox (31-101)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 5:10 PM ET

5:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois White Sox Starter: TBA

TBA Rangers Starter: TBA

Los Angeles Angels (54-78) at Detroit Tigers (67-66)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSW

BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan Tigers Starter: Mason Englert (1-0, 5.95 ERA)

Mason Englert (1-0, 5.95 ERA) Angels Starter: Griffin Canning (4-11, 5.24 ERA)

Oakland Athletics (57-75) at Cincinnati Reds (63-69)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio Reds Starter: Fernando Cruz (3-8, 5.30 ERA)

Fernando Cruz (3-8, 5.30 ERA) Athletics Starter: Osvaldo Bido (5-3, 3.24 ERA)

New York Yankees (78-55) at Washington Nationals (60-73)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 6:45 PM ET

6:45 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park in Washington, District of Columbia Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore (7-11, 4.51 ERA)

MacKenzie Gore (7-11, 4.51 ERA) Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón (14-8, 4.16 ERA)

Toronto Blue Jays (65-69) at Boston Red Sox (68-64)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SNET

SNET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello (11-6, 4.95 ERA)

Brayan Bello (11-6, 4.95 ERA) Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt (9-12, 4.41 ERA)

Atlanta Braves (72-60) at Minnesota Twins (72-60)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota Twins Starter: David Festa (2-3, 5.20 ERA)

David Festa (2-3, 5.20 ERA) Braves Starter: Chris Sale (14-3, 2.62 ERA)

San Diego Padres (76-58) at St. Louis Cardinals (65-67)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri Cardinals Starter: Andre Pallante (6-6, 3.84 ERA)

Andre Pallante (6-6, 3.84 ERA) Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove (4-4, 4.43 ERA)

Texas Rangers (60-71) at Chicago White Sox (31-101)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois White Sox Starter: Chris Flexen (2-12, 5.34 ERA)

Chris Flexen (2-12, 5.34 ERA) Rangers Starter: Jack Leiter (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

San Francisco Giants (67-66) at Milwaukee Brewers (75-56)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta (8-7, 3.86 ERA)

Freddy Peralta (8-7, 3.86 ERA) Giants Starter: Kyle Harrison (7-5, 4.00 ERA)

Miami Marlins (48-84) at Colorado Rockies (49-84)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland (3-6, 5.70 ERA)

Kyle Freeland (3-6, 5.70 ERA) Marlins Starter: Max Meyer (3-3, 5.44 ERA)

New York Mets (69-63) at Arizona Diamondbacks (75-57)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SNY

SNY Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona Diamondbacks Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez (2-0, 3.94 ERA)

Eduardo Rodríguez (2-0, 3.94 ERA) Mets Starter: Luis Severino (9-6, 3.84 ERA)

Baltimore Orioles (77-56) at Los Angeles Dodgers (78-54)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California Dodgers Starter: Walker Buehler (1-4, 6.09 ERA)

Walker Buehler (1-4, 6.09 ERA) Orioles Starter: Corbin Burnes (12-6, 3.28 ERA)

