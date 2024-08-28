How to Watch AAC Football this Week: TV Schedule and Live Streams Published 9:32 pm Wednesday, August 28, 2024

It’s Week 1, the beginning of the college football campaign for most squads — we have 14 games involving schools from the AAC, so keep scrolling to find out all the details.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+.

AAC Games to Watch This Week

Southeastern Louisiana Lions at Tulane Green Wave

Game Date/Time: Thursday, August 29 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, August 29 at 8:00 PM ET Venue and Location: Yulman Stadium in New Orleans, Louisiana

Yulman Stadium in New Orleans, Louisiana TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

Northwestern State Demons at Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Game Date/Time: Thursday, August 29 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, August 29 at 8:00 PM ET Venue and Location: Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium in Tulsa, Oklahoma

Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium in Tulsa, Oklahoma TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

Alcorn State Braves at UAB Blazers

Game Date/Time: Thursday, August 29 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, August 29 at 8:00 PM ET Venue and Location: Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama

Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

Lehigh Mountain Hawks at Army Black Knights

Game Date/Time: Friday, August 30 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, August 30 at 6:00 PM ET Venue and Location: Michie Stadium in West Point, New York

Michie Stadium in West Point, New York TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live stream: Fubo

Florida Atlantic Owls at Michigan State Spartans

Game Date/Time: Friday, August 30 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, August 30 at 7:00 PM ET Venue and Location: Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan

Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan TV Channel: BTN

BTN Live stream: Fubo

Temple Owls at No. 16 Oklahoma Sooners

Game Date/Time: Friday, August 30 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, August 30 at 7:00 PM ET Venue and Location: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma

Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Fubo

Bucknell Bison at Navy Midshipmen

Game Date/Time: Saturday, August 31 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, August 31 at 12:00 PM ET Venue and Location: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live stream: Fubo

Kennesaw State Owls at UTSA Roadrunners

Game Date/Time: Saturday, August 31 at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, August 31 at 3:30 PM ET Venue and Location: Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas

Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

North Texas Mean Green at South Alabama Jaguars

Game Date/Time: Saturday, August 31 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, August 31 at 5:00 PM ET Venue and Location: Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama

Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

Norfolk State Spartans at East Carolina Pirates

Game Date/Time: Saturday, August 31 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, August 31 at 6:00 PM ET Venue and Location: Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium in Greenville, North Carolina

Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium in Greenville, North Carolina TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

North Alabama Lions at Memphis Tigers

Game Date/Time: Saturday, August 31 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, August 31 at 7:00 PM ET Venue and Location: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Florida

Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Florida TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

Sam Houston Bearkats at Rice Owls

Game Date/Time: Saturday, August 31 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, August 31 at 7:00 PM ET Venue and Location: Rice Stadium in Houston, Texas

Rice Stadium in Houston, Texas TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at South Florida Bulls

Game Date/Time: Saturday, August 31 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, August 31 at 7:00 PM ET Venue and Location: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

James Madison Dukes at Charlotte 49ers

Game Date/Time: Saturday, August 31 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, August 31 at 8:00 PM ET Venue and Location: Jerry Richardson Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina

Jerry Richardson Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina TV Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live stream: Fubo

