How to Watch AAC Football this Week: TV Schedule and Live Streams
Published 9:32 pm Wednesday, August 28, 2024
It’s Week 1, the beginning of the college football campaign for most squads — we have 14 games involving schools from the AAC, so keep scrolling to find out all the details.
AAC Games to Watch This Week
Southeastern Louisiana Lions at Tulane Green Wave
- Game Date/Time: Thursday, August 29 at 8:00 PM ET
- Venue and Location: Yulman Stadium in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
Northwestern State Demons at Tulsa Golden Hurricane
- Game Date/Time: Thursday, August 29 at 8:00 PM ET
- Venue and Location: Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium in Tulsa, Oklahoma
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
Alcorn State Braves at UAB Blazers
- Game Date/Time: Thursday, August 29 at 8:00 PM ET
- Venue and Location: Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
Lehigh Mountain Hawks at Army Black Knights
- Game Date/Time: Friday, August 30 at 6:00 PM ET
- Venue and Location: Michie Stadium in West Point, New York
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live stream: Fubo
Florida Atlantic Owls at Michigan State Spartans
- Game Date/Time: Friday, August 30 at 7:00 PM ET
- Venue and Location: Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan
- TV Channel: BTN
- Live stream: Fubo
Temple Owls at No. 16 Oklahoma Sooners
- Game Date/Time: Friday, August 30 at 7:00 PM ET
- Venue and Location: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Fubo
Bucknell Bison at Navy Midshipmen
- Game Date/Time: Saturday, August 31 at 12:00 PM ET
- Venue and Location: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live stream: Fubo
Kennesaw State Owls at UTSA Roadrunners
- Game Date/Time: Saturday, August 31 at 3:30 PM ET
- Venue and Location: Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
North Texas Mean Green at South Alabama Jaguars
- Game Date/Time: Saturday, August 31 at 5:00 PM ET
- Venue and Location: Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
Norfolk State Spartans at East Carolina Pirates
- Game Date/Time: Saturday, August 31 at 6:00 PM ET
- Venue and Location: Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium in Greenville, North Carolina
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
North Alabama Lions at Memphis Tigers
- Game Date/Time: Saturday, August 31 at 7:00 PM ET
- Venue and Location: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Florida
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
Sam Houston Bearkats at Rice Owls
- Game Date/Time: Saturday, August 31 at 7:00 PM ET
- Venue and Location: Rice Stadium in Houston, Texas
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at South Florida Bulls
- Game Date/Time: Saturday, August 31 at 7:00 PM ET
- Venue and Location: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
James Madison Dukes at Charlotte 49ers
- Game Date/Time: Saturday, August 31 at 8:00 PM ET
- Venue and Location: Jerry Richardson Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV Channel: ESPNU
- Live stream: Fubo
