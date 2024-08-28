Courtland man charged with storage unit burglary Published 11:32 am Wednesday, August 28, 2024

On Aug. 9, the Oxford Police Department responded to a business on the 600 block of McLarty

Road for a reported break-in at a storage unit.

Officers discovered broken locks and personal items stolen from several reporting parties.

After reviewing security camera footage, two individuals were seen in masks using a lock cutter

to get into multiple storage units.

OPD investigators identified one suspect as Teddy Dean Austin Jr., 43, of Courtland.

Austin was arrested later that day and charged with eight counts of commercial burglary. His

bond will be set by a Municipal Court judge.

This is still an ongoing investigation with multiple warrants issued for the second suspect.

Anyone with information can call OPD at 662-232-2400.