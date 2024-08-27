SEC Football Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 1

With 16 games on the SEC Week 1 college football slate, there are plenty of options to consider on your betting tickets. Our model thinks Notre Dame (+3) against Texas A&M is the best bet against the spread, while the LSU vs. USC matchup is the best over/under to bet on. Find even more insights and stats on those and other games to bet on or include in a parlay in the article below.

Best Week 1 SEC Spread Bets

Pick: Notre Dame +3 vs. Texas A&M

  • Matchup: Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Texas A&M Aggies
  • Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Notre Dame by 9.4 points
  • Date/Time: August 31 at 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Old Dominion +21 vs. South Carolina

  • Matchup: Old Dominion Monarchs at South Carolina Gamecocks
  • Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: South Carolina by 11.9 points
  • Date/Time: August 31 at 4:15 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SEC Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Georgia -13.5 vs. Clemson

  • Matchup: Clemson Tigers at Georgia Bulldogs
  • Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Georgia by 19.2 points
  • Date/Time: August 31 at 12:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Southern Miss +28 vs. Kentucky

  • Matchup: Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Kentucky Wildcats
  • Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Kentucky by 24 points
  • Date/Time: August 31 at 7:45 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SEC Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Florida +2.5 vs. Miami (FL)

  • Matchup: Miami (FL) Hurricanes at Florida Gators
  • Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Florida by 1.1 points
  • Date/Time: August 31 at 3:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Week 1 SEC Total Bets

Over 64.5 – LSU vs. USC

  • Matchup: LSU Tigers at USC Trojans
  • Projected Total: 74.5 points
  • Date/Time: September 1 at 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Over 46.5 – Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M

  • Matchup: Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Texas A&M Aggies
  • Projected Total: 55.4 points
  • Date/Time: August 31 at 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Over 50.5 – Southern Miss vs. Kentucky

  • Matchup: Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Kentucky Wildcats
  • Projected Total: 57.6 points
  • Date/Time: August 31 at 7:45 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SEC Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Over 50.5 – Virginia Tech vs. Vanderbilt

  • Matchup: Virginia Tech Hokies at Vanderbilt Commodores
  • Projected Total: 56.2 points
  • Date/Time: August 31 at 12:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Under 60.5 – Colorado State vs. Texas

  • Matchup: Colorado State Rams at Texas Longhorns
  • Projected Total: 54.9 points
  • Date/Time: August 31 at 3:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Final 2023 SEC Standings

Team 2023 Record 2023 PF/G vs PA/G 2023 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
Alabama 12-2 (9-0 SEC) 34.0 / 19.0 393.1 / 316.0
Georgia 13-1 (8-1 SEC) 40.1 / 15.6 496.5 / 289.1
Missouri 11-2 (6-2 SEC) 32.5 / 20.8 433.5 / 335.9
Ole Miss 11-2 (6-2 SEC) 35.1 / 22.5 462.1 / 382.2
LSU 10-3 (6-2 SEC) 45.5 / 28.0 543.5 / 416.6
Tennessee 9-4 (4-4 SEC) 31.8 / 20.3 448.1 / 335.2
Texas A&M 7-6 (4-4 SEC) 33.3 / 22.1 406.9 / 316.2
Florida 5-7 (3-5 SEC) 28.4 / 27.6 408.8 / 382.3
South Carolina 5-7 (3-5 SEC) 26.0 / 26.3 363.1 / 395.7
Kentucky 7-6 (3-5 SEC) 29.1 / 25.8 339.5 / 353.5
Auburn 6-7 (3-5 SEC) 26.2 / 22.6 351.2 / 357.2
Mississippi State 5-7 (1-7 SEC) 21.8 / 26.6 328.6 / 350.6
Arkansas 4-8 (1-7 SEC) 26.6 / 27.9 326.5 / 357.2
Vanderbilt 2-10 (0-8 SEC) 22.8 / 36.2 318.9 / 454.9

