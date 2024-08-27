Potts Camp vs. Senatobia High School girl’s volleyball live stream, TV – Tuesday, August 27 Published 12:22 am Tuesday, August 27, 2024

We have an exciting high school game in Senatobia, MS on Tuesday, August 27 (beginning at 6:00 p.m. CT), with Senatobia High School hosting Potts Camp High School.

Potts Camp vs. Senatobia Start Time and How to Watch Information

When: 6:00 p.m. CT on Tuesday, August 27

6:00 p.m. CT on Tuesday, August 27 Where: Senatobia, MS

Senatobia, MS Live Stream: Watch this game here

Upcoming Senatobia High School Schedule

Senatobia vs. Winona Christian School

When: 6:30 p.m. CT on August 29

6:30 p.m. CT on August 29 Where: Senatobia, MS

Senatobia, MS Live Stream: Watch this game here

Upcoming Potts Camp High School Schedule

Potts Camp vs. Shannon High School

When: 6:00 p.m. CT on August 29

6:00 p.m. CT on August 29 Where: Shannon, MS

Shannon, MS Live Stream: Watch this game here

Team schedules reflect available data from NFHS and may not include every upcoming game.