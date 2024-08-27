How to Watch the WNBA Today | August 27

Published 1:48 am Tuesday, August 27, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Las Vegas Aces versus the Dallas Wings is your one and only option on today’s WNBA slate.

The WNBA is streaming on Fubo, Paramount+ and Prime Video this season – use our links so you don’t miss any of the action! Sign up for WNBA League Pass to get access to live out-of-market games and tons of WNBA content.

How to Watch Today’s WNBA Game

Las Vegas Aces at Dallas Wings

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: NBA TV, BSSWX, FOX5 Vegas, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Venue: College Park Center
  • Location: Arlington, Texas

