How to Watch the WNBA Today | August 27
Published 1:48 am Tuesday, August 27, 2024
The Las Vegas Aces versus the Dallas Wings is your one and only option on today’s WNBA slate.
How to Watch Today’s WNBA Game
Las Vegas Aces at Dallas Wings
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBA TV, BSSWX, FOX5 Vegas, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: College Park Center
- Location: Arlington, Texas
