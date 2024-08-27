How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Padres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 27 Published 6:06 am Tuesday, August 27, 2024

Jurickson Profar and the San Diego Padres play Alec Burleson and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on Tuesday. First pitch is at 7:45 p.m. ET.

Cardinals vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Tuesday, August 27, 2024

Tuesday, August 27, 2024 Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank 23rd in Major League Baseball with 135 home runs.

St. Louis ranks 22nd in the majors with a .387 team slugging percentage.

The Cardinals rank 13th in MLB with a .246 team batting average.

St. Louis has scored the 24th-most runs in the majors this season with 536 (4.1 per game).

The Cardinals have an on-base percentage of .310 this season, which ranks 17th in the league.

The Cardinals rank 11th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.2 whiffs per contest.

St. Louis has pitched to a 4.15 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.

St. Louis has an eight K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in baseball.

The Cardinals have a combined WHIP of 1.272 as a pitching staff, which ranks 17th in MLB.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Miles Mikolas (8-10) will take the mound for the Cardinals, his 27th start of the season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in six innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.

He has earned a quality start 14 times in 26 starts this season.

Mikolas has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 26 chances this season.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 8/22/2024 Brewers W 3-0 Home Miles Mikolas Freddy Peralta 8/23/2024 Twins W 6-1 Away Andre Pallante David Festa 8/24/2024 Twins L 6-0 Away Sonny Gray Pablo Lopez 8/25/2024 Twins W 3-2 Away Erick Fedde Zebby Matthews 8/26/2024 Padres L 7-4 Home Kyle Gibson Randy Vasquez 8/27/2024 Padres – Home Miles Mikolas Dylan Cease 8/28/2024 Padres – Home Andre Pallante Joe Musgrove 8/29/2024 Padres – Home Sonny Gray Michael King 8/30/2024 Yankees – Away Erick Fedde Marcus Stroman 8/31/2024 Yankees – Away Kyle Gibson Marcus Stroman 9/1/2024 Yankees – Away Miles Mikolas Nestor Cortes Jr.

