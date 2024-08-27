How to Watch Shelby County, TN High School Football Games Streaming Live – August 30 – September 2 Published 4:59 pm Tuesday, August 27, 2024

Check out your favorite local high school football team in Shelby County, Tennessee this week! Details on how to watch all the high-school action is below.

Shelby County, Tennessee High School Football Schedule

Keep scrolling for how to watch information for every Shelby County high school football game this week.

Jump To: Thursday | Friday

Thursday, August 29

Time (CT) Location Streaming Thompson High School at Lipscomb Academy 7:00 PM Nashville, TN Watch this game here

Friday, August 30