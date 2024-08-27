How to Watch Shelby County, TN High School Football Games Streaming Live – August 30 – September 2

Published 4:59 pm Tuesday, August 27, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Shelby County, TN High School Football Games Streaming Live – August 30 - September 2

Check out your favorite local high school football team in Shelby County, Tennessee this week! Details on how to watch all the high-school action is below.

Don’t miss out on a single high school game. Sign up for an NFHS Network annual pass and get full access to live regular season and postseason sporting events and get 45% off compared to a monthly pass.

Shelby County, Tennessee High School Football Schedule

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Keep scrolling for how to watch information for every Shelby County high school football game this week.

Jump To: Thursday | Friday

Thursday, August 29

Time (CT) Location Streaming
Thompson High School at Lipscomb Academy 7:00 PM Nashville, TN Watch this game here

Keep up with all the high school football action this season by signing up for the NFHS Network!

Friday, August 30

Time (CT) Location Streaming
Memphis Business Academy at Haywood High School 2:00 PM Brownsville, TN Watch this game here
Bolton High School at Fayette-Ware High School 7:00 PM Somerville, TN Watch this game here
Kingsbury High School at Briarcrest Christian School 7:00 PM Eads, TN Watch this game here
Cordova High School at St. Benedict at Auburndale 7:00 PM Cordova, TN Watch this game here
Trezevant High School at Dyer County High School 7:00 PM Newbern, TN Watch this game here
Melrose High School at Memphis University School 7:00 PM Memphis, TN Watch this game here

More How to Watch

How to Watch Haywood County, TN High School Football Games Streaming Live – August 30

How to Watch Haywood County, TN High School Football Games Streaming Live – August 30

How to Watch MLB Baseball on Tuesday, August 27: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times

How to Watch MLB Baseball on Tuesday, August 27: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times

How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Padres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 27

How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Padres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 27

How to Watch the WNBA Today | August 27

How to Watch the WNBA Today | August 27

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Special Sections

  • Friends2Follow