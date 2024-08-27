How to Watch Shelby County, TN High School Football Games Streaming Live – August 30 – September 2
Published 4:59 pm Tuesday, August 27, 2024
Check out your favorite local high school football team in Shelby County, Tennessee this week! Details on how to watch all the high-school action is below.
Don’t miss out on a single high school game. Sign up for an NFHS Network annual pass and get full access to live regular season and postseason sporting events and get 45% off compared to a monthly pass.
Shelby County, Tennessee High School Football Schedule
Keep scrolling for how to watch information for every Shelby County high school football game this week.
Thursday, August 29
|Time (CT)
|Location
|Streaming
|Thompson High School at Lipscomb Academy
|7:00 PM
|Nashville, TN
|Watch this game here
Keep up with all the high school football action this season by signing up for the NFHS Network!
Friday, August 30
|Time (CT)
|Location
|Streaming
|Memphis Business Academy at Haywood High School
|2:00 PM
|Brownsville, TN
|Watch this game here
|Bolton High School at Fayette-Ware High School
|7:00 PM
|Somerville, TN
|Watch this game here
|Kingsbury High School at Briarcrest Christian School
|7:00 PM
|Eads, TN
|Watch this game here
|Cordova High School at St. Benedict at Auburndale
|7:00 PM
|Cordova, TN
|Watch this game here
|Trezevant High School at Dyer County High School
|7:00 PM
|Newbern, TN
|Watch this game here
|Melrose High School at Memphis University School
|7:00 PM
|Memphis, TN
|Watch this game here