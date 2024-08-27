Clarence William Pride Sr Published 5:13 pm Tuesday, August 27, 2024

Clarence William Pride Sr, Batesville, MS, transitioned on Saturday August 17, 2024 at his home. A service will be held Saturday, Aug.31, at Batesville Junior High School. Clarence was born April 23, 1929 in Sardis to the late William Lester Pride and Savannah Johnson Pride. He was a man of God who balanced his love for farming and mechanics with deep faith and family values. Beyond his work, he found joy and peace in tending to his land and livestock, a passion he pursued with dedication. Clarence instilled his beliefs in hard work and faith in his children and grandchildren, valuing family above all. Married to Jennie Ruth Edmond Pride, they had 15 children together.

He leaves to cherish his memories and legacy: his loving wife of 71 years, Jennie Ruth Edmond Pride; seven sons, Clarence Pride Jr. (Queenie), Melvin Pride (Joyce), James Pride (Valerie), Lester Pride (LaKeldra), John Pride (Cheryl), Dennis Pride (Angela) and Gregory Pride; seven girls, Ruthie Mae Pride Hudson (Bob), Alma Marie Rudd, Thelma Jean Pride Mask (Rick), Hazel Teen Pride Green, Patricia Pride Sanford (Ernest), Delois Pride, and Annette Pride-Pippins (Cedric); forty-seven grandchildren, eighty-five great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren; one sister, Hester Burnett, and a host nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and friends.

He will be remembered not only for his skills and passions but also for his love, kindness, and generosity, and for the profound impact he had on everyone who knew him.