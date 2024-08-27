Cardinals vs. Padres: Betting Preview for August 27 Published 8:24 am Tuesday, August 27, 2024

When the San Diego Padres (75-58) square off against the St. Louis Cardinals (65-66) at Busch Stadium on Tuesday, August 27 at 7:45 p.m. ET, Dylan Cease will be seeking his 200th K of the season (he currently has 193).

Sportsbooks have listed the Padres (-145) as moneyline favorites versus the Cardinals (+120). This game has an over/under of 8 runs (over -105; under -115).

Cardinals vs. Padres Game Info

Date: Tuesday, August 27, 2024

Tuesday, August 27, 2024 Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Padres -145

Padres -145 Moneyline Underdog: Cardinals +120

Cardinals +120 Over/Under: 8 runs (Over: -105, Under: -115)

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals will send Miles Mikolas (8-10) to the mound for his 27th start this season.

The right-hander allowed two hits in six scoreless innings pitched against the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday.

He has 14 quality starts in 26 chances this season.

Mikolas has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 26 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Cardinals Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank 23rd in Major League Baseball with 135 home runs.

St. Louis is 22nd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .387 this season.

The Cardinals’ .246 batting average ranks 13th in the league this season.

St. Louis has scored the 24th-most runs in the majors this season with 536 (4.1 per game).

The Cardinals have the 17th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.310).

The Cardinals rank 11th with an average of 8.2 strikeouts per game.

St. Louis pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.15 ERA this year, which ranks 19th in MLB.

St. Louis averages just 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in the majors.

The Cardinals have a combined WHIP of 1.272 as a pitching staff, which ranks 17th in MLB.

