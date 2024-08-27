AAC Football Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 1 Published 1:12 pm Tuesday, August 27, 2024

Week 1 of the 2024 college football season includes 14 games involving AAC teams. Keep scrolling to see a couple of the best bets on the table for parlay options or standalone wagers (based on our computer model), which include picking James Madison -7 against Charlotte as a spread bet and wagering on the over/under in the James Madison vs. Charlotte matchup.

Best Week 1 AAC Spread Bets

Pick: James Madison -7 vs. Charlotte

Matchup: James Madison Dukes at Charlotte 49ers

James Madison Dukes at Charlotte 49ers Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: James Madison by 28.4 points

James Madison by 28.4 points Date/Time: August 31 at 8:00 PM ET

August 31 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: South Alabama -5.5 vs. North Texas

Matchup: North Texas Mean Green at South Alabama Jaguars

North Texas Mean Green at South Alabama Jaguars Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: South Alabama by 19.5 points

South Alabama by 19.5 points Date/Time: August 31 at 5:00 PM ET

August 31 at 5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Pick: Florida Atlantic +14 vs. Michigan State

Matchup: Florida Atlantic Owls at Michigan State Spartans

Florida Atlantic Owls at Michigan State Spartans Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Michigan State by 7.6 points

Michigan State by 7.6 points Date/Time: August 30 at 7:00 PM ET

August 30 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BTN

BTN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Sam Houston +10 vs. Rice

Matchup: Sam Houston Bearkats at Rice Owls

Sam Houston Bearkats at Rice Owls Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Rice by 6.6 points

Rice by 6.6 points Date/Time: August 31 at 7:00 PM ET

August 31 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Pick: Oklahoma -42.5 vs. Temple

Matchup: Temple Owls at Oklahoma Sooners

Temple Owls at Oklahoma Sooners Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Oklahoma by 45 points

Oklahoma by 45 points Date/Time: August 30 at 7:00 PM ET

August 30 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Week 1 AAC Total Bets

Over 48.5 – James Madison vs. Charlotte

Matchup: James Madison Dukes at Charlotte 49ers

James Madison Dukes at Charlotte 49ers Projected Total: 51.2 points

51.2 points Date/Time: August 31 at 8:00 PM ET

August 31 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Over 49.5 – Sam Houston vs. Rice

Matchup: Sam Houston Bearkats at Rice Owls

Sam Houston Bearkats at Rice Owls Projected Total: 51.6 points

51.6 points Date/Time: August 31 at 7:00 PM ET

August 31 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Under 64.5 – North Texas vs. South Alabama

Matchup: North Texas Mean Green at South Alabama Jaguars

North Texas Mean Green at South Alabama Jaguars Projected Total: 62.7 points

62.7 points Date/Time: August 31 at 5:00 PM ET

August 31 at 5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Over 59.5 – Temple vs. Oklahoma

Matchup: Temple Owls at Oklahoma Sooners

Temple Owls at Oklahoma Sooners Projected Total: 61.3 points

61.3 points Date/Time: August 30 at 7:00 PM ET

August 30 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Push – Florida Atlantic vs. Michigan State

Matchup: Florida Atlantic Owls at Michigan State Spartans

Florida Atlantic Owls at Michigan State Spartans Projected Total: 45.5 points (Our projection equals the game’s total – consider another option)

45.5 points Date/Time: August 30 at 7:00 PM ET

August 30 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BTN

BTN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Final 2023 AAC Standings

Team 2023 Record 2023 PF/G vs PA/G 2023 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G SMU 11-3 (8-0 AAC) 38.7 / 17.8 454.9 / 304.1 Tulane 11-3 (8-0 AAC) 26.4 / 20.5 370.1 / 341.9 UTSA 9-4 (7-1 AAC) 31.9 / 24.1 421.6 / 369.1 Memphis 10-3 (6-2 AAC) 39.4 / 28.8 458.5 / 423.2 South Florida 7-6 (4-4 AAC) 31.9 / 32.2 451.6 / 432.5 Rice 6-7 (4-4 AAC) 29.5 / 28.1 362.9 / 364.5 Navy 5-7 (4-4 AAC) 17.7 / 22.4 300.3 / 353.7 North Texas 5-7 (3-5 AAC) 34.5 / 37.1 495.8 / 476.4 Florida Atlantic 4-8 (3-5 AAC) 23.8 / 25.5 330.8 / 397.3 UAB 4-8 (3-5 AAC) 29.9 / 36.9 449.5 / 435.0 Tulsa 4-8 (2-6 AAC) 23.4 / 33.8 385.6 / 444.7 Charlotte 3-9 (2-6 AAC) 17.5 / 28.6 312.8 / 374.2 Temple 3-9 (1-7 AAC) 21.1 / 35.7 372.9 / 441.6 East Carolina 2-10 (1-7 AAC) 17.3 / 22.4 277.3 / 341.4

