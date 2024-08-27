AAC Football Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 1
Published 1:12 pm Tuesday, August 27, 2024
Week 1 of the 2024 college football season includes 14 games involving AAC teams. Keep scrolling to see a couple of the best bets on the table for parlay options or standalone wagers (based on our computer model), which include picking James Madison -7 against Charlotte as a spread bet and wagering on the over/under in the James Madison vs. Charlotte matchup.
Best Week 1 AAC Spread Bets
Pick: James Madison -7 vs. Charlotte
- Matchup: James Madison Dukes at Charlotte 49ers
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: James Madison by 28.4 points
- Date/Time: August 31 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPNU
Pick: South Alabama -5.5 vs. North Texas
- Matchup: North Texas Mean Green at South Alabama Jaguars
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: South Alabama by 19.5 points
- Date/Time: August 31 at 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
Pick: Florida Atlantic +14 vs. Michigan State
- Matchup: Florida Atlantic Owls at Michigan State Spartans
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Michigan State by 7.6 points
- Date/Time: August 30 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BTN
Pick: Sam Houston +10 vs. Rice
- Matchup: Sam Houston Bearkats at Rice Owls
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Rice by 6.6 points
- Date/Time: August 31 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
Pick: Oklahoma -42.5 vs. Temple
- Matchup: Temple Owls at Oklahoma Sooners
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Oklahoma by 45 points
- Date/Time: August 30 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
Best Week 1 AAC Total Bets
Over 48.5 – James Madison vs. Charlotte
- Matchup: James Madison Dukes at Charlotte 49ers
- Projected Total: 51.2 points
- Date/Time: August 31 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPNU
Over 49.5 – Sam Houston vs. Rice
- Matchup: Sam Houston Bearkats at Rice Owls
- Projected Total: 51.6 points
- Date/Time: August 31 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
Under 64.5 – North Texas vs. South Alabama
- Matchup: North Texas Mean Green at South Alabama Jaguars
- Projected Total: 62.7 points
- Date/Time: August 31 at 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
Over 59.5 – Temple vs. Oklahoma
- Matchup: Temple Owls at Oklahoma Sooners
- Projected Total: 61.3 points
- Date/Time: August 30 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
Push – Florida Atlantic vs. Michigan State
- Matchup: Florida Atlantic Owls at Michigan State Spartans
- Projected Total: 45.5 points (Our projection equals the game’s total – consider another option)
- Date/Time: August 30 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BTN
Final 2023 AAC Standings
|Team
|2023 Record
|2023 PF/G vs PA/G
|2023 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|SMU
|11-3 (8-0 AAC)
|38.7 / 17.8
|454.9 / 304.1
|Tulane
|11-3 (8-0 AAC)
|26.4 / 20.5
|370.1 / 341.9
|UTSA
|9-4 (7-1 AAC)
|31.9 / 24.1
|421.6 / 369.1
|Memphis
|10-3 (6-2 AAC)
|39.4 / 28.8
|458.5 / 423.2
|South Florida
|7-6 (4-4 AAC)
|31.9 / 32.2
|451.6 / 432.5
|Rice
|6-7 (4-4 AAC)
|29.5 / 28.1
|362.9 / 364.5
|Navy
|5-7 (4-4 AAC)
|17.7 / 22.4
|300.3 / 353.7
|North Texas
|5-7 (3-5 AAC)
|34.5 / 37.1
|495.8 / 476.4
|Florida Atlantic
|4-8 (3-5 AAC)
|23.8 / 25.5
|330.8 / 397.3
|UAB
|4-8 (3-5 AAC)
|29.9 / 36.9
|449.5 / 435.0
|Tulsa
|4-8 (2-6 AAC)
|23.4 / 33.8
|385.6 / 444.7
|Charlotte
|3-9 (2-6 AAC)
|17.5 / 28.6
|312.8 / 374.2
|Temple
|3-9 (1-7 AAC)
|21.1 / 35.7
|372.9 / 441.6
|East Carolina
|2-10 (1-7 AAC)
|17.3 / 22.4
|277.3 / 341.4
