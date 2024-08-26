WNBA Betting Picks: Monday, August 26
Published 12:38 am Monday, August 26, 2024
Wagering on today’s WNBA action will be much simpler after taking a glance at the computer predictions for the spread and total of each game. Want more information about the games? We’ve got that too.
WNBA Picks Today – August 26
Indiana Fever at Atlanta Dream
Odds & Predictions
- Spread Pick: Fever (+2.5)
- Total Pick: Under (166.5)
- Prediction: Dream 82, Fever 81
How to Watch
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, WTHR-13, and Peachtree TV
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Washington Mystics at Seattle Storm
Odds & Predictions
- Spread Pick: Storm (-8.5)
- Total Pick: Over (160.5)
- Prediction: Storm 88, Mystics 75
How to Watch
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX13+, MNMT, and Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)
New York Liberty at Phoenix Mercury
Odds & Predictions
- Spread Pick: Liberty (-4.5)
- Total Pick: Over (162.5)
- Prediction: Liberty 85, Mercury 80
How to Watch
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX13+, MNMT, and Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
