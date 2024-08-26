Week 1 College Football Computer Picks & Predictions Published 1:38 pm Monday, August 26, 2024

Our best bet on the Week 1 Football Bowl Subdivision schedule, in terms of the point spreads, is Troy (-9.5) — keep reading for more suggestions (including parlay possibilities) for both spreads and totals.

See computer picks and insights for that game and more in this article.

College Football Computer Picks – Best Spread Bets

Pick: Troy -9.5 vs. Nevada

Matchup: Nevada Wolf Pack at Troy Trojans

Nevada Wolf Pack at Troy Trojans Projected Winner & Margin: Troy by 34.7 points

Troy by 34.7 points Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: August 31

August 31 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Pick: James Madison -6.5 vs. Charlotte

Matchup: James Madison Dukes at Charlotte 49ers

James Madison Dukes at Charlotte 49ers Projected Winner & Margin: James Madison by 28.4 points

James Madison by 28.4 points Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: August 31

August 31 TV Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Ohio +17.5 vs. Syracuse

Matchup: Ohio Bobcats at Syracuse Orange

Ohio Bobcats at Syracuse Orange Projected Winner & Margin: Ohio by 4.4 points

Ohio by 4.4 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: August 31

August 31 TV Channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: South Alabama -5.5 vs. North Texas

Matchup: North Texas Mean Green at South Alabama Jaguars

North Texas Mean Green at South Alabama Jaguars Projected Winner & Margin: South Alabama by 19.5 points

South Alabama by 19.5 points Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Date: August 31

August 31 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Pick: Notre Dame +3 vs. Texas A&M

Matchup: Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Texas A&M Aggies

Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Texas A&M Aggies Projected Winner & Margin: Notre Dame by 9.4 points

Notre Dame by 9.4 points Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: August 31

August 31 TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

College Football Computer Picks – Best Total Bets

Under 58.5 – Akron vs. Ohio State

Matchup: Akron Zips at Ohio State Buckeyes

Akron Zips at Ohio State Buckeyes Projected Total: 43 points

43 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: August 31

August 31 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo

Over 64.5 – LSU vs. USC

Matchup: LSU Tigers at USC Trojans

LSU Tigers at USC Trojans Projected Total: 74.5 points

74.5 points Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: September 1

September 1 TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Over 46.5 – Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M

Matchup: Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Texas A&M Aggies

Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Texas A&M Aggies Projected Total: 55.4 points

55.4 points Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: August 31

August 31 TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Under 55.5 – Kent State vs. Pittsburgh

Matchup: Kent State Golden Flashes at Pittsburgh Panthers

Kent State Golden Flashes at Pittsburgh Panthers Projected Total: 48.2 points

48.2 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: August 31

August 31 TV Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Over 50.5 – Southern Miss vs. Kentucky

Matchup: Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Kentucky Wildcats

Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Kentucky Wildcats Projected Total: 57.6 points

57.6 points Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Date: August 31

August 31 TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

