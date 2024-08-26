How to Watch the WNBA Today | August 26
Published 1:48 am Monday, August 26, 2024
There are three matchups on today’s WNBA schedule, including the New York Liberty against the Phoenix Mercury.
The WNBA is streaming on Fubo, Paramount+ and Prime Video this season – use our links so you don’t miss any of the action! Sign up for WNBA League Pass to get access to live out-of-market games and tons of WNBA content.
How to Watch Today’s WNBA Games
Indiana Fever at Atlanta Dream
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBA TV, WTHR-13, and Peachtree TV
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: State Farm Arena
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
Get tickets for WNBA games at Vivid Seats, StubHub and Ticketmaster
Washington Mystics at Seattle Storm
How to Watch
- TV Channel: FOX13+, MNMT, and Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena
- Location: Seattle, Washington
New York Liberty at Phoenix Mercury
How to Watch
- TV Channel: FOX13+, MNMT, and Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Footprint Center
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
Rep your team with officially licensed WNBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.