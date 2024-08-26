How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Padres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 26
Published 6:06 am Monday, August 26, 2024
Randy Vasquez will start for the San Diego Padres on Monday at Busch Stadium against Alec Burleson and the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is at 7:45 p.m. ET for the first game of a four-game series.
Cardinals vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- Date: Monday, August 26, 2024
- Time: 7:45 p.m. ET
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals’ 135 home runs rank 22nd in Major League Baseball.
- Fueled by 341 extra-base hits, St. Louis ranks 22nd in MLB with a .387 slugging percentage this season.
- The Cardinals’ .245 batting average ranks 13th in the league this season.
- St. Louis has scored 532 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have the 17th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.310).
- The Cardinals rank 11th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.2 whiffs per contest.
- St. Louis has the 18th-ranked ERA (4.13) in the majors this season.
- St. Louis averages just 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in the majors.
- The Cardinals have a combined WHIP of 1.272 as a pitching staff, which ranks 17th in MLB.
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Kyle Gibson (7-5) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his 25th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed seven hits in 5 1/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers.
- He has 10 quality starts in 24 chances this season.
- In 24 starts, Gibson has pitched through or past the fifth inning 20 times. He has a season average of 5.7 frames per outing.
- In 24 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/21/2024
|Brewers
|W 10-6
|Home
|Kyle Gibson
|Tobias Myers
|8/22/2024
|Brewers
|W 3-0
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Freddy Peralta
|8/23/2024
|Twins
|W 6-1
|Away
|Andre Pallante
|David Festa
|8/24/2024
|Twins
|L 6-0
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Pablo Lopez
|8/25/2024
|Twins
|W 3-2
|Away
|Erick Fedde
|Zebby Matthews
|8/26/2024
|Padres
|–
|Home
|Kyle Gibson
|Randy Vasquez
|8/27/2024
|Padres
|–
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Dylan Cease
|8/28/2024
|Padres
|–
|Home
|Andre Pallante
|Joe Musgrove
|8/29/2024
|Padres
|–
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Michael King
|8/30/2024
|Yankees
|–
|Away
|Erick Fedde
|Marcus Stroman
|8/31/2024
|Yankees
|–
|Away
|Kyle Gibson
|Marcus Stroman
