How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Padres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 26 Published 6:06 am Monday, August 26, 2024

Randy Vasquez will start for the San Diego Padres on Monday at Busch Stadium against Alec Burleson and the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is at 7:45 p.m. ET for the first game of a four-game series.

Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Cardinals vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Monday, August 26, 2024

Monday, August 26, 2024 Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch MLB action all season long on Fubo!.

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals’ 135 home runs rank 22nd in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 341 extra-base hits, St. Louis ranks 22nd in MLB with a .387 slugging percentage this season.

The Cardinals’ .245 batting average ranks 13th in the league this season.

St. Louis has scored 532 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Cardinals have the 17th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.310).

The Cardinals rank 11th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.2 whiffs per contest.

St. Louis has the 18th-ranked ERA (4.13) in the majors this season.

St. Louis averages just 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in the majors.

The Cardinals have a combined WHIP of 1.272 as a pitching staff, which ranks 17th in MLB.

Place your bets on any MLB matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Kyle Gibson (7-5) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his 25th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed seven hits in 5 1/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers.

He has 10 quality starts in 24 chances this season.

In 24 starts, Gibson has pitched through or past the fifth inning 20 times. He has a season average of 5.7 frames per outing.

In 24 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 8/21/2024 Brewers W 10-6 Home Kyle Gibson Tobias Myers 8/22/2024 Brewers W 3-0 Home Miles Mikolas Freddy Peralta 8/23/2024 Twins W 6-1 Away Andre Pallante David Festa 8/24/2024 Twins L 6-0 Away Sonny Gray Pablo Lopez 8/25/2024 Twins W 3-2 Away Erick Fedde Zebby Matthews 8/26/2024 Padres – Home Kyle Gibson Randy Vasquez 8/27/2024 Padres – Home Miles Mikolas Dylan Cease 8/28/2024 Padres – Home Andre Pallante Joe Musgrove 8/29/2024 Padres – Home Sonny Gray Michael King 8/30/2024 Yankees – Away Erick Fedde Marcus Stroman 8/31/2024 Yankees – Away Kyle Gibson Marcus Stroman

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.