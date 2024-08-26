Cardinals vs. Padres: Betting Preview for August 26 Published 8:24 am Monday, August 26, 2024

Jurickson Profar’s San Diego Padres (74-58) and Alec Burleson’s St. Louis Cardinals (65-65) will square off in the series opener on Monday, August 26 at Busch Stadium. The game will start at 7:45 p.m. ET.

Sportsbooks have tabbed the Padres (-115) as moneyline favorites versus the Cardinals (-105). The total for this game has been set at 9.5.

Cardinals vs. Padres Game Info

Date: Monday, August 26, 2024

Monday, August 26, 2024 Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Padres -115

Padres -115 Moneyline Underdog: Cardinals -105

Cardinals -105 Over/Under: 9.5 runs (Over: -110, Under: -110)

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Kyle Gibson (7-5) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his 25th start of the season.

The right-hander’s last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings while giving up two earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.

In 24 starts this season, he’s earned a quality start in 10 of them.

In 24 starts, Gibson has pitched through or past the fifth inning 20 times. He has a season average of 5.7 frames per outing.

In 24 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Cardinals Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals have hit 135 homers this season, which ranks 22nd in the majors.

St. Louis ranks 22nd in the majors with a .387 team slugging percentage.

The Cardinals’ .245 batting average ranks 13th in the league this season.

St. Louis ranks 24th in the majors with 532 total runs scored this season.

The Cardinals have the 17th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.310).

The Cardinals rank 11th with an average of 8.2 strikeouts per game.

St. Louis has pitched to a 4.13 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.

St. Louis averages just 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in the majors.

The Cardinals rank 17th in MLB with a combined 1.272 WHIP this season.

