SEC Football Power Rankings for Week 1 Published 5:27 am Sunday, August 25, 2024

Looking at the schools in the SEC, who are the top teams in the conference entering Week 1 of the college football schedule? In this week’s power rankings, which are located below, we break down each team and how they stack up.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo, ESPN+ and Paramount+.

SEC Power Rankings

Projected records reflect games against only FBS opponents.

No. 1: Georgia

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 11-0

0-0 | 11-0 Last Game Result: 63-3 win against Florida State

63-3 win against Florida State Strength of Schedule Ranking: 29th

Next Game

Week 1 Opponent: Clemson

Clemson Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, August 31

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, August 31 TV Channel: ABC

No. 2: Alabama

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 10-1

0-0 | 10-1 Last Game Result: 27-20 loss against Michigan

27-20 loss against Michigan Strength of Schedule Ranking: 3rd

Next Game

Week 1 Opponent: Western Kentucky

Western Kentucky Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, August 31

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, August 31 TV Channel: ESPN

No. 3: Texas

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 10-2

0-0 | 10-2 Last Game Result: 37-31 loss against Washington

37-31 loss against Washington Strength of Schedule Ranking: 12th

Stop missing games and start streaming college football right now on ESPN+.

Next Game

Week 1 Opponent: Colorado State

Colorado State Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, August 31

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, August 31 TV Channel: ESPN

No. 4: Missouri

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 10-1

0-0 | 10-1 Last Game Result: 14-3 win against Ohio State

14-3 win against Ohio State Strength of Schedule Ranking: 5th

Next Game

Week 1 Opponent: Murray State

Murray State Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, August 29

8:00 PM ET on Thursday, August 29 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 5: LSU

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 10-1

0-0 | 10-1 Last Game Result: 35-31 win against Wisconsin

35-31 win against Wisconsin Strength of Schedule Ranking: 20th

Next Game

Week 1 Opponent: @ USC

@ USC Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Sunday, September 1

7:30 PM ET on Sunday, September 1 TV Channel: ABC

No. 6: Oklahoma

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 6-5

0-0 | 6-5 Last Game Result: 38-24 loss against Arizona

38-24 loss against Arizona Strength of Schedule Ranking: 38th

Bet on this or any college football matchup at BetMGM.

Next Game

Week 1 Opponent: Temple

Temple Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, August 30

7:00 PM ET on Friday, August 30 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 7: Ole Miss

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2

0-0 | 9-2 Last Game Result: 38-25 win against Penn State

38-25 win against Penn State Strength of Schedule Ranking: 24th

Next Game

Week 1 Opponent: Furman

Furman Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, August 31

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, August 31 TV Channel: SEC Network+

No. 8: Tennessee

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3

0-0 | 8-3 Last Game Result: 35-0 win against Iowa

35-0 win against Iowa Strength of Schedule Ranking: 28th

Next Game

Week 1 Opponent: Chattanooga

Chattanooga Game Time: 12:45 PM ET on Saturday, August 31

12:45 PM ET on Saturday, August 31 TV Channel: SEC Network

No. 9: Texas A&M

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4

0-0 | 7-4 Last Game Result: 31-23 loss against Oklahoma State

31-23 loss against Oklahoma State Strength of Schedule Ranking: 44th

Next Game

Week 1 Opponent: Notre Dame

Notre Dame Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, August 31

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, August 31 TV Channel: ABC

No. 10: Kentucky

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6

0-0 | 5-6 Last Game Result: 38-35 loss against Clemson

38-35 loss against Clemson Strength of Schedule Ranking: 32nd

Next Game

Week 1 Opponent: Southern Miss

Southern Miss Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on Saturday, August 31

7:45 PM ET on Saturday, August 31 TV Channel: SEC Network

No. 11: Auburn

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6

0-0 | 5-6 Last Game Result: 31-13 loss against Maryland

31-13 loss against Maryland Strength of Schedule Ranking: 30th

Bet on this or any college football matchup at BetMGM.

Next Game

Week 1 Opponent: Alabama A&M

Alabama A&M Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, August 31

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, August 31 TV Channel: SEC Network+

No. 12: South Carolina

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-8

0-0 | 3-8 Last Game Result: 16-7 loss against Clemson

16-7 loss against Clemson Strength of Schedule Ranking: 11th

Next Game

Week 1 Opponent: Old Dominion

Old Dominion Game Time: 4:15 PM ET on Saturday, August 31

4:15 PM ET on Saturday, August 31 TV Channel: SEC Network

No. 13: Florida

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7

0-0 | 4-7 Last Game Result: 24-15 loss against Florida State

24-15 loss against Florida State Strength of Schedule Ranking: 8th

Next Game

Week 1 Opponent: Miami (FL)

Miami (FL) Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, August 31

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, August 31 TV Channel: ABC

No. 14: Mississippi State

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9

0-0 | 2-9 Last Game Result: 17-7 loss against Ole Miss

17-7 loss against Ole Miss Strength of Schedule Ranking: 22nd

Next Game

Week 1 Opponent: Eastern Kentucky

Eastern Kentucky Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, August 31

6:00 PM ET on Saturday, August 31 TV Channel: SEC Network+

No. 15: Arkansas

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9

0-0 | 2-9 Last Game Result: 48-14 loss against Missouri

48-14 loss against Missouri Strength of Schedule Ranking: 50th

Next Game

Week 1 Opponent: Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, August 29

7:30 PM ET on Thursday, August 29 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 16: Vanderbilt

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-10

0-0 | 1-10 Last Game Result: 48-24 loss against Tennessee

48-24 loss against Tennessee Strength of Schedule Ranking: 13th

Next Game

Week 1 Opponent: Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, August 31

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, August 31 TV Channel: ESPN

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.