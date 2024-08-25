How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Twins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 25 Published 12:06 am Sunday, August 25, 2024

Willi Castro and the Minnesota Twins take on the St. Louis Cardinals and starter Erick Fedde on Sunday at 2:10 p.m. ET at Target Field.

Cardinals vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Target Field TV Channel: BSN

BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals’ 134 home runs rank 22nd in Major League Baseball.

St. Louis ranks 21st in the majors with a .388 team slugging percentage.

The Cardinals’ .246 batting average ranks 13th in the league this season.

St. Louis has scored 529 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Cardinals have an OBP of .311 this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.

The Cardinals rank 11th in strikeouts per game (8.2) among MLB offenses.

St. Louis pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.14 ERA this year, which ranks 19th in MLB.

St. Louis averages just 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in the majors.

The Cardinals have a combined WHIP of 1.273 as a pitching staff, which ranks 18th in MLB.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals will send Fedde (8-7) to the mound for his 26th start this season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed six hits in 5 2/3 innings pitched against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday.

He has 10 quality starts in 25 chances this season.

Fedde has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 25 chances this season.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 8/20/2024 Brewers L 3-2 Home Erick Fedde Frankie Montás 8/21/2024 Brewers W 10-6 Home Kyle Gibson Tobias Myers 8/22/2024 Brewers W 3-0 Home Miles Mikolas Freddy Peralta 8/23/2024 Twins W 6-1 Away Andre Pallante David Festa 8/24/2024 Twins L 6-0 Away Sonny Gray Pablo Lopez 8/25/2024 Twins – Away Erick Fedde Zebby Matthews 8/26/2024 Padres – Home Kyle Gibson Matt Waldron 8/27/2024 Padres – Home Miles Mikolas Dylan Cease 8/28/2024 Padres – Home Andre Pallante Joe Musgrove 8/29/2024 Padres – Home Sonny Gray Michael King 8/30/2024 Yankees – Away Erick Fedde Marcus Stroman

