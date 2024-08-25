How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Twins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 25
Published 12:06 am Sunday, August 25, 2024
Willi Castro and the Minnesota Twins take on the St. Louis Cardinals and starter Erick Fedde on Sunday at 2:10 p.m. ET at Target Field.
Cardinals vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- Date: Sunday, August 25, 2024
- Time: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
- TV Channel: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals’ 134 home runs rank 22nd in Major League Baseball.
- St. Louis ranks 21st in the majors with a .388 team slugging percentage.
- The Cardinals’ .246 batting average ranks 13th in the league this season.
- St. Louis has scored 529 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have an OBP of .311 this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Cardinals rank 11th in strikeouts per game (8.2) among MLB offenses.
- St. Louis pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.14 ERA this year, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- St. Louis averages just 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in the majors.
- The Cardinals have a combined WHIP of 1.273 as a pitching staff, which ranks 18th in MLB.
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Cardinals will send Fedde (8-7) to the mound for his 26th start this season.
- The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed six hits in 5 2/3 innings pitched against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday.
- He has 10 quality starts in 25 chances this season.
- Fedde has four starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 25 chances this season.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/20/2024
|Brewers
|L 3-2
|Home
|Erick Fedde
|Frankie Montás
|8/21/2024
|Brewers
|W 10-6
|Home
|Kyle Gibson
|Tobias Myers
|8/22/2024
|Brewers
|W 3-0
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Freddy Peralta
|8/23/2024
|Twins
|W 6-1
|Away
|Andre Pallante
|David Festa
|8/24/2024
|Twins
|L 6-0
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Pablo Lopez
|8/25/2024
|Twins
|–
|Away
|Erick Fedde
|Zebby Matthews
|8/26/2024
|Padres
|–
|Home
|Kyle Gibson
|Matt Waldron
|8/27/2024
|Padres
|–
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Dylan Cease
|8/28/2024
|Padres
|–
|Home
|Andre Pallante
|Joe Musgrove
|8/29/2024
|Padres
|–
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Michael King
|8/30/2024
|Yankees
|–
|Away
|Erick Fedde
|Marcus Stroman
