Cardinals vs. Twins: Betting Preview for August 25 Published 12:24 am Sunday, August 25, 2024

On Sunday, August 25, Carlos Santana’s Minnesota Twins (72-57) host Alec Burleson’s St. Louis Cardinals (64-65) at Target Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:10 p.m. ET.

The Twins (-135), according to sportsbooks, are moneyline favorites in this game versus the Cardinals (+110) This matchup has a total of 8.5 runs (over -110; under -110).

Cardinals vs. Twins Game Info

Date: Sunday, August 25, 2024

Sunday, August 25, 2024 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: BSN

BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Twins -135

Twins -135 Moneyline Underdog: Cardinals +110

Cardinals +110 Over/Under: 8.5 runs (Over: -110, Under: -110)

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals will hand the ball to Erick Fedde (8-7) for his 26th start of the season.

The right-hander’s last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings while giving up two earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.

He has started 25 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 10 of them.

Fedde will look to pitch five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

He has made 25 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Cardinals Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank 22nd in Major League Baseball with 134 home runs.

St. Louis ranks 21st in the majors with a .388 team slugging percentage.

The Cardinals rank 13th in MLB with a .246 team batting average.

St. Louis has scored the 24th-most runs in the majors this season with 529 (4.1 per game).

The Cardinals have an OBP of .311 this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.

The Cardinals rank 11th in strikeouts per game (8.2) among MLB offenses.

St. Louis has the 19th-ranked ERA (4.14) in the majors this season.

St. Louis strikes out just eight batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Cardinals rank 18th in MLB with a combined 1.273 WHIP this season.

