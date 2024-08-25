AAC Football Power Rankings for Week 1
Heading into Week 1 of the college football season, let’s go over our freshly updated power rankings, which break down how each team in the AAC measures up to the competition.
AAC Power Rankings
Projected records reflect games against only FBS opponents.
No. 1: Memphis
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2
- Last Game Result: 36-26 win against Iowa State
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 94th
Next Game
- Week 1 Opponent: North Alabama
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, August 31
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
No. 2: UTSA
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-2
- Last Game Result: 35-17 win against Marshall
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 121st
Next Game
- Week 1 Opponent: Kennesaw State
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, August 31
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
No. 3: Tulane
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3
- Last Game Result: 41-20 loss against Virginia Tech
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 90th
Next Game
- Week 1 Opponent: Southeastern Louisiana
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, August 29
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
No. 4: South Florida
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 6-5
- Last Game Result: 45-0 win against Syracuse
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 116th
Next Game
- Week 1 Opponent: Bethune-Cookman
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, August 31
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
No. 5: Army
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3
- Last Game Result: 17-11 win against Navy
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 81st
Next Game
- Week 1 Opponent: Lehigh
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Friday, August 30
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 6: Rice
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 6-5
- Last Game Result: 45-21 loss against Texas State
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 102nd
Next Game
- Week 1 Opponent: Sam Houston
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, August 31
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
No. 7: Navy
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9
- Last Game Result: 17-11 loss against Army
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 105th
Next Game
- Week 1 Opponent: Bucknell
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, August 31
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
No. 8: North Texas
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-8
- Last Game Result: 45-42 win against UAB
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 118th
Next Game
- Week 1 Opponent: @ South Alabama
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, August 31
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
No. 9: Florida Atlantic
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 6-5
- Last Game Result: 24-21 loss against Rice
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 112th
Next Game
- Week 1 Opponent: @ Michigan State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, August 30
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 10: East Carolina
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7
- Last Game Result: 29-27 loss against Tulsa
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 84th
Next Game
- Week 1 Opponent: Norfolk State
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, August 31
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
No. 11: UAB
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6
- Last Game Result: 45-42 loss against North Texas
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 92nd
Next Game
- Week 1 Opponent: Alcorn State
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, August 29
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
No. 12: Tulsa
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9
- Last Game Result: 29-27 win against East Carolina
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 97th
Next Game
- Week 1 Opponent: Northwestern State
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, August 29
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
No. 13: Charlotte
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 0-11
- Last Game Result: 48-14 loss against South Florida
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 98th
Next Game
- Week 1 Opponent: James Madison
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, August 31
- TV Channel: ESPNU
No. 14: Temple
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 0-12
- Last Game Result: 45-21 loss against Memphis
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 107th
Next Game
- Week 1 Opponent: @ Oklahoma
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, August 30
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
