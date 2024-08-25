AAC Football Power Rankings for Week 1

Published 5:26 am Sunday, August 25, 2024

By Data Skrive

Heading into Week 1 of the college football season, let’s go over our freshly updated power rankings, which break down how each team in the AAC measures up to the competition.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo, ESPN+ and Paramount+.

AAC Power Rankings

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Projected records reflect games against only FBS opponents.

No. 1: Memphis

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2
  • Last Game Result: 36-26 win against Iowa State
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 94th

Next Game

  • Week 1 Opponent: North Alabama
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, August 31
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

No. 2: UTSA

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-2
  • Last Game Result: 35-17 win against Marshall
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 121st

Next Game

  • Week 1 Opponent: Kennesaw State
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, August 31
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

No. 3: Tulane

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3
  • Last Game Result: 41-20 loss against Virginia Tech
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 90th

Stop missing games and start streaming college football right now on ESPN+.

Next Game

  • Week 1 Opponent: Southeastern Louisiana
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, August 29
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

No. 4: South Florida

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 6-5
  • Last Game Result: 45-0 win against Syracuse
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 116th

Next Game

  • Week 1 Opponent: Bethune-Cookman
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, August 31
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

No. 5: Army

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3
  • Last Game Result: 17-11 win against Navy
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 81st

Next Game

  • Week 1 Opponent: Lehigh
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Friday, August 30
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 6: Rice

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 6-5
  • Last Game Result: 45-21 loss against Texas State
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 102nd

Bet on this or any college football matchup at BetMGM.

Next Game

  • Week 1 Opponent: Sam Houston
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, August 31
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

No. 7: Navy

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9
  • Last Game Result: 17-11 loss against Army
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 105th

Next Game

  • Week 1 Opponent: Bucknell
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, August 31
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

No. 8: North Texas

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-8
  • Last Game Result: 45-42 win against UAB
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 118th

Next Game

  • Week 1 Opponent: @ South Alabama
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, August 31
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

No. 9: Florida Atlantic

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 6-5
  • Last Game Result: 24-21 loss against Rice
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 112th

Next Game

  • Week 1 Opponent: @ Michigan State
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, August 30
  • TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 10: East Carolina

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7
  • Last Game Result: 29-27 loss against Tulsa
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 84th

Next Game

  • Week 1 Opponent: Norfolk State
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, August 31
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

No. 11: UAB

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6
  • Last Game Result: 45-42 loss against North Texas
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 92nd

Bet on this or any college football matchup at BetMGM.

Next Game

  • Week 1 Opponent: Alcorn State
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, August 29
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

No. 12: Tulsa

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9
  • Last Game Result: 29-27 win against East Carolina
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 97th

Next Game

  • Week 1 Opponent: Northwestern State
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, August 29
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

No. 13: Charlotte

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 0-11
  • Last Game Result: 48-14 loss against South Florida
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 98th

Next Game

  • Week 1 Opponent: James Madison
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, August 31
  • TV Channel: ESPNU

No. 14: Temple

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 0-12
  • Last Game Result: 45-21 loss against Memphis
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 107th

Next Game

  • Week 1 Opponent: @ Oklahoma
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, August 30
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Power Rankings

SEC Football Power Rankings for Week 1

Big Sky Football Power Rankings for Week 0

Big South-OVC Football Power Rankings for Week 0

SWAC Football Power Rankings for Week 0

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Special Sections

  • Friends2Follow