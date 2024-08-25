AAC Football Power Rankings for Week 1 Published 5:26 am Sunday, August 25, 2024

Heading into Week 1 of the college football season, let’s go over our freshly updated power rankings, which break down how each team in the AAC measures up to the competition.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo, ESPN+ and Paramount+.

AAC Power Rankings

Projected records reflect games against only FBS opponents.

No. 1: Memphis

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2

0-0 | 9-2 Last Game Result: 36-26 win against Iowa State

36-26 win against Iowa State Strength of Schedule Ranking: 94th

Next Game

Week 1 Opponent: North Alabama

North Alabama Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, August 31

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, August 31 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

No. 2: UTSA

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-2

0-0 | 8-2 Last Game Result: 35-17 win against Marshall

35-17 win against Marshall Strength of Schedule Ranking: 121st

Next Game

Week 1 Opponent: Kennesaw State

Kennesaw State Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, August 31

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, August 31 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

No. 3: Tulane

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3

0-0 | 8-3 Last Game Result: 41-20 loss against Virginia Tech

41-20 loss against Virginia Tech Strength of Schedule Ranking: 90th

Stop missing games and start streaming college football right now on ESPN+.

Next Game

Week 1 Opponent: Southeastern Louisiana

Southeastern Louisiana Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, August 29

8:00 PM ET on Thursday, August 29 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

No. 4: South Florida

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 6-5

0-0 | 6-5 Last Game Result: 45-0 win against Syracuse

45-0 win against Syracuse Strength of Schedule Ranking: 116th

Next Game

Week 1 Opponent: Bethune-Cookman

Bethune-Cookman Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, August 31

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, August 31 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

No. 5: Army

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3

0-0 | 8-3 Last Game Result: 17-11 win against Navy

17-11 win against Navy Strength of Schedule Ranking: 81st

Next Game

Week 1 Opponent: Lehigh

Lehigh Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Friday, August 30

6:00 PM ET on Friday, August 30 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 6: Rice

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 6-5

0-0 | 6-5 Last Game Result: 45-21 loss against Texas State

45-21 loss against Texas State Strength of Schedule Ranking: 102nd

Bet on this or any college football matchup at BetMGM.

Next Game

Week 1 Opponent: Sam Houston

Sam Houston Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, August 31

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, August 31 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

No. 7: Navy

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9

0-0 | 2-9 Last Game Result: 17-11 loss against Army

17-11 loss against Army Strength of Schedule Ranking: 105th

Next Game

Week 1 Opponent: Bucknell

Bucknell Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, August 31

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, August 31 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

No. 8: North Texas

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-8

0-0 | 3-8 Last Game Result: 45-42 win against UAB

45-42 win against UAB Strength of Schedule Ranking: 118th

Next Game

Week 1 Opponent: @ South Alabama

@ South Alabama Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, August 31

5:00 PM ET on Saturday, August 31 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

No. 9: Florida Atlantic

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 6-5

0-0 | 6-5 Last Game Result: 24-21 loss against Rice

24-21 loss against Rice Strength of Schedule Ranking: 112th

Next Game

Week 1 Opponent: @ Michigan State

@ Michigan State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, August 30

7:00 PM ET on Friday, August 30 TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 10: East Carolina

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7

0-0 | 4-7 Last Game Result: 29-27 loss against Tulsa

29-27 loss against Tulsa Strength of Schedule Ranking: 84th

Next Game

Week 1 Opponent: Norfolk State

Norfolk State Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, August 31

6:00 PM ET on Saturday, August 31 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

No. 11: UAB

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6

0-0 | 5-6 Last Game Result: 45-42 loss against North Texas

45-42 loss against North Texas Strength of Schedule Ranking: 92nd

Bet on this or any college football matchup at BetMGM.

Next Game

Week 1 Opponent: Alcorn State

Alcorn State Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, August 29

8:00 PM ET on Thursday, August 29 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

No. 12: Tulsa

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9

0-0 | 2-9 Last Game Result: 29-27 win against East Carolina

29-27 win against East Carolina Strength of Schedule Ranking: 97th

Next Game

Week 1 Opponent: Northwestern State

Northwestern State Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, August 29

8:00 PM ET on Thursday, August 29 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

No. 13: Charlotte

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 0-11

0-0 | 0-11 Last Game Result: 48-14 loss against South Florida

48-14 loss against South Florida Strength of Schedule Ranking: 98th

Next Game

Week 1 Opponent: James Madison

James Madison Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, August 31

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, August 31 TV Channel: ESPNU

No. 14: Temple

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 0-12

0-0 | 0-12 Last Game Result: 45-21 loss against Memphis

45-21 loss against Memphis Strength of Schedule Ranking: 107th

Next Game

Week 1 Opponent: @ Oklahoma

@ Oklahoma Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, August 30

7:00 PM ET on Friday, August 30 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.